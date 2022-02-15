University College London (UCL) 2022 The London Opportunity Scholarship

London Opportunity Scholarship 2022 is offered for Bachelors degree in the field of Subjects offered by the University. The deadline for the sending your application is 01 Jul 2022. This scholarship is provided by University College London (UCL) and the value of this scholarship is Partial Funding, £4,000 per year .

This scholarship is open for: Open to UK nationals.

About University College London (UCL)

University College London, officially known as UCL since 2005, is a public research university located in London, United Kingdom, and a member institution of the federal University of London. Established in 1826, as London University by founders inspired by the radical ideas of Jeremy Bentham, UCL was the first university institution to be established in London, and the first in England to be entirely secular and to admit students regardless of their religion.

Aim and Benefits of University College London Undergraduate Scholarship

Successful applicants will receive an award of 4,000 pounds per year for the duration of the programme and is subject to satisfactory academic progress. The scholarship is awarded to cover maintenance costs

Requirements for University College London Undergraduate Scholarship Qualification

The scholarship is available to applicants who have participated in UCL’s Summer Challenge Programme.

Eligible candidates must have completed at least one Widening Participation Activity: Residential summer schools, Summer challenge, Discover UCL D/deaf summer school, Non-residential summer schools (year 11 and 12), Realising opportunities, Uni-link, Aspire, Horizons and Lloyds Scholars spring school.

hold an offer of admission to UCL to study any full-time undergraduate degree programme for the 2021-22 intake (commencing in September 2020)Interested applicants must place UCL as their firm choice.

Candidates household income must be of 42,875 pounds or less.

Applicants must belong to the first generation of their family to enter higher education.

Applicants must hold UK fee status.

Interview date, Process and Venue for University College London Undergraduate Scholarship

Selection of the candidates is based on their educational qualifications.

The financial needs are taken into consideration.

Application Deadline

July 1, 2022

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to University College London (UCL) on www.ucl.ac.uk to apply

Students do not need to apply directly for a UCL Undergraduate Bursary. UCL will automatically assess you for a bursary provided you have consented to share your data with us as part of your regional funding authority (e.g. Student Finance England) application.

Full-time students

You do not have to complete a separate application for the UCL Undergraduate Bursary.

Once you have applied to study an undergraduate course at UCL, you should make an application for student finance – for further information please visit the Government website.

UCL will then receive your student finance household income assessment, as determined by your Regional Funding Authority*. Provided that you do not opt-out of sharing your household income data, when you complete your student finance application form, you will be automatically assessed for a bursary. If your household income assessment changes, your entitlement to a bursary may also change.