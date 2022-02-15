University of Ottawa 2022 – 2023 Entrance Scholarship for African Students

The University of Ottawa Canada is offering the Entrance Scholarship for African Students studying in English under the scholarships for international students 2022-2023 category. The Scholarship opportunity is open to African Students who wish to enroll in a degree program in the University for the referenced academic session.

The University is proud of the diversity of its international student body. This renewable scholarship is offered to international students who are citizens of African countries, who are admitted in the fall 2022 term or later.

Table of Content

About University of Ottawa

Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship

Aim and Benefits of Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship

Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship Courses

Requirements for Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship Qualification

Application Deadline

How to Apply

About University of Ottawa, Canada

The University of Ottawa is the largest bilingual (English-French) university in the world. Located at the heart of Canada’s capital, we have ready access to the great institutions of our country. Our advances in social sciences, health, engineering, science and the humanities make uOttawa a unique place to learn, grow and excel. Two decades into the 21st century, having taken stock of our extraordinary growth, uOttawa looks to the future with confidence, ambition and vision, poised to complete our metamorphosis into an illustrious internationally-engaged university. Transformat… read more

Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate ScholarshipTypeUndergraduateOrganisationUniversity of OttawaCountry to studyCanadaSchool to studyUniversity of OttawaCourse to studyView coursesState of OriginGenderMen and WomenApplication DeadlineApril 30, 2022

Aim and Benefits of Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship

This scholarship awards is applicable to African students who are studying in English, and who enroll in one of the specified undergraduate programs in the faculties of Engineering, Science, or Social Sciences. This significant financial contribution to their education reduces their tuition fees by $12,000 to $20,000, depending on the program.

All students who are eligible for this scholarship will automatically receive it upon enrolment. It will be applied directly to their tuition fees.

This scholarship cannot be combined with the Excellence Scholarship for African Students Studying in English.

Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship Courses

English Language Programmes

Requirements for Uni. Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship Qualification

To be eligible for the University of Ottawa Entrance Scholarship for African Students Studying in English are expected to meet the following conditions:

Meet the admission requirements of the program in question;

Be enrolled full time for the first time in a university undergraduate program;

Be an African citizens

Required averages to keep or renew a scholarship are rounded to two decimal places. For example, a student with an average of 8.49 would not be eligible for a scholarship that requires an 8.50 average. See academic regulation 10.2 for more information on calculating averages.

Note: Mature applicants and university transfers are not eligible for certain admission scholarships. Please review eligibility criteria carefully.

Application Deadline

April 30, 2022

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to University of Ottawa on www.uottawa.ca to apply

Interested applicants are required to find out what your options are

You can apply for scholarship and bursaries as soon as you have applied to the University of Ottawa and have received your uoAccess ID and password.

Explore all of your opportunities through the Online Scholarships and Bursaries search engine, also available in uoZone, under the Applications

All scholarships and bursaries applications must be submitted online, using Online Scholarships and Bursaries. Application forms are usually available two months before the application deadline.