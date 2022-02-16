Ford launches Tesla-like insurance program with State Farm

Ford and State Farm launched a Tesla-like insurance coverage program known as Drive Secure & Save Related Automotive. The insurance coverage program is accessible for purchasers with sure related Ford or Lincoln autos.

Much like Tesla Insurance coverage, Ford’s Drive Safe & Save insurance program adjusts premiums relying on a car’s mileage and the motive force’s driving habits. Tesla Insurance coverage premiums are tied to comparable metrics. The producer of the S3XY EV lineup launched a Safety Score System a couple of months in the past that’s tied on to Tesla Insurance coverage charges.

“Prospects can higher handle their automotive insurance coverage premium as a result of their charge might be extra carefully related to their private driving attribute. Drive Secure & Save represents a big auto low cost alternative, together with an preliminary 10% participation low cost off main coverages. Reductions common between 10 and 15%, with even greater reductions potential relying on particular person driving behaviors,” mentioned State Farm SVP Property and Casualty Chris Schell.

On the Tesla This autumn and Full 12 months 2021 earnings name, Elon Musk famous that the corporate was pushing for California to vary its insurance coverage guidelines and permit informatics. Musk argued that Tesla insurance coverage with informatics and real-time suggestions “encourages safer driving and rewards it monetarily.”

The CA Insurance coverage commissioner rejected Tesla’s push for telematic charges shortly after the earnings name. Nevertheless, California might finally change its thoughts now that Ford appears to be following Tesla’s lead.

“Related autos have the potential to ship nice advantages to Ford prospects, together with the power to assist decrease their automotive insurance coverage premiums by means of good driving behaviors. We’re enthusiastic about State Farm’s method of utilizing Ford’s built-in connectivity to supply Ford and Lincoln prospects new methods to save cash. This settlement additional builds on our sturdy and long-standing relationship with State Farm to proceed to ship worth for our mutual prospects,” commented Alex Purdy, Director of Enterprise Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Firm.

Ford introduced that State Farm will roll out the Drive Secure & Save insurance coverage program in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. This system’s insurance policies take impact on or after February 27, 2020.

The Mustang Mach-E maker plans to introduce its insurance coverage program with State Farm throughout extra states. Over the past TSLA earnings name, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn shared that Tesla Insurance coverage is accessible in 5 states: Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Arizona, and California.

Ever since Tesla Insurance coverage debuted, increasingly more car producers have develop into extra concerned with automotive insurance coverage. Moreover Ford, Rivian additionally has its personal insurance coverage program. The R1T maker plans to supply Rivian insurance in 40 states initially and finally increase the service to each market its car is accessible. Prospects can get a quote on Rivian insurance coverage whereas ordering their new car on-line. In line with its most important focus, Rivian insurance coverage additionally covers off-roading tools, together with Rivian equipment just like the Camp Kitchen and Rooftop Tent.

