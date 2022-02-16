SBA loans can help businesses recover from 2021 rains

ATLANTA — The United States Small Enterprise Administration introduced Monday that Financial Harm Catastrophe Loans (EIDLs) can be found in Berrien, Prepare dinner and surrounding counties in Georgia to small companies, small agricultural cooperatives, small companies engaged in aquaculture, and most non-public nonprofit organizations as a consequence of extreme rain that occurred from June 3 via Dec. 9, 2021.

The declaration covers the first counties of Berrien and Prepare dinner and the contiguous counties of Atkinson, Brooks, Espresso, Colquitt, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes and Tift, all in Georgia.

Underneath this declaration, the SBA’s Financial Harm Catastrophe Mortgage program is on the market to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered monetary losses as a direct results of this catastrophe. Other than aquaculture enterprises, SBA can not present catastrophe loans to agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers.

Candidates might apply on-line utilizing the Digital Mortgage Utility by way of the SBA’s safe web site at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and will apply below SBA declaration # 17342, not for the COVID-19 incident.

Source