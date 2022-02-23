How Technology Has Made Writer Life Easier – Top 5 Tools for the Writer

Technology has drastically changed the lives of writers since it was introduced to the public in the early 2000’s. It is considerably easier for writers to work from home, collaborate with other professionals and create a healthier lifestyle.

At first, writers were using typewriters rather than computers to write which is a lot slower and more of a hassle. Nowadays, writers can use any number of many different types of devices in order to write, edit, and publish their work.

Writing has been an art for centuries. It is through writing that we express ourselves and share our thoughts. At the same time, it is also a way of making a living. In the modern world, you can write your own blog and make money online by promoting other people’s products you can also write content for companies and sell it to them.

We know what it’s like to be a writer. It’s tough to get started at times, particularly when you don’t know what tools perform best. There are some great tools out there, including WordPress plugins and HTML editors for Mac and Windows, but there are also new tools that help save time and improve your overall productivity as a writer.

If faced with the question “How does technology help writers?”, a reader may wonder if it actually helps writers at all. Although there are many tools that make life easier for both writers and editors, in this post we will list only a few.

Are you a writer looking for the best tool to make your job easier? If yes, then you came to the right place.

What are the top 5 online tools for writers?

What tools do you use when you’re working on a new project? For many writers, the answer to that question involves a combination of word processors and editing programs.

But there are also some tools that can make our lives as writers a lot easier. We have compiled this list of five great tools for writers; each can help make your life easier.

Whether you’re a novelist, journalist or a freelance creative content writer, these are the online tools that can streamline your writing process. Here’s a look at the five most useful current online tools.

Evernote

Taking notes is crucial part of writing. Ideas don’t have a specific time to reach your mind. Instead, they can come anytime, anywhere. So, you need something to take notes immediately when something this mind.

Evernote is the leading tool to take notes, either offline or online. It can sync between your phone and computer. It means you do not have to switch between devices to track notes. As a result, your life gets organized and you make the most of your time and resources as a writer.

It allows you to take notes offline, but sync them back up to your computer when you’re ready to start an editing session. With Evernote Premium (available via annual subscription), you can save notes without taking up any storage space on your phone or tablet.

character-counter.io

The number of characters we use in our text matters a lot; accordingly, professional writers focus on the number of characters in the content they craft.

Character counter has driven matchless advantages for writers. Instead of counting characters manually, pro writers use an online character counter.

Most significantly, it helps writers track how they exceed the character limit. Also, it assists them in trimming content and making it reader-friendly.

A character counter eliminates the workload of re-editing their social media postings by keeping track of how many more characters they have available.

LibreOffice

Most of you must be using Microsoft Word to write. What if I told you another way? Yes, most of us never think out of the box and keep using the same tool for decades.

Libreoffice is one of the leading word processing tools that you can use to write blogs and other write-ups. It’s fast, efficient, and comes with a slew of interesting features. If you need something new and interesting, then Libreoffice could be a good option to select.

Built using an open source code, it lets you save documents in different formats such as .xls, .doc, .ppt, .docx, and more.

Jasper

Imagine a situation when you have to write the whole content of your blog on your own. This must be stressful, right? Then who would you tackle the writing workload?

Jasper, formerly known as Jarvis AI, is one of the best writing tools based on artificial intelligence. It lets you write content for almost every category, whether it’s social media copywriting or writing product descriptions.

It comes with a good range of writing features that you can use to make your easier as a writer. You just have to give instructions and Jasper will do the rest. In this way, a writer’s task gets a lot easier and faster. As a result, your productivity gets multiplied manifold times.

Pro Writing Aid

Have you heard about Grammarly? If yes, then you must be aware about how it works. Pro Writing Aid is the counterpart of Grammarly. It lets you write correctly by highlighting and correcting errors in your write-ups.

Google Docs lets you create and edit documents online, either on your desktop or on multiple devices via the web browser. This tool is great for to-do lists, brainstorming ideas, or even just an outline for a novel or screenplay.

What kinds of tools do you use? If you’re a new writer, fear not — technology is here to help. Online tools like Scrivener can help you organize your thoughts and track the progress of your novel. The right kind of software will also help you find your voice and hone your writing skills.

If you want to be a better writer, online tools can make things easier than ever. Here are some of the best online writing tools:

The average person spends nearly four hours a day reading and absorbing information, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project. Yet we only spend about four minutes writing.

While there’s no one right way to communicate ideas well, new technology has made it easier than ever for us to be creative.

Today, you can use a variety of tools to help you craft your text, transform that text into an eBook or video, and then publish it online.

Technology has given writers the ability to get their work done from anywhere. But it’s also made their lives more difficult in many ways. Writers who work from home or travel a lot often find themselves spending far more time than they’d like to on mundane tasks that used to be handled by someone else.

For writers, technology has eliminated two of the key jobs of the past: proofreading and fact-checking. If you have any writing projects on your plate, you’ll need an editor — but having one is easier than ever.

On top of that, much of the work writers used to do manually — editing and formatting — has now been taken care of in one way or another. Most writers use grammar checkers when they write (and they should be using them regularly), and there are plenty of software programs that can format and make sure your document looks its best. Self-publishing services like Scrivener have built-in spell checkers and word counts, so you don’t have to worry about doing it all by hand.

Of course, there are downsides to having machines take over this part of your job — for instance, you’re pretty much required to make your documents look good or people will assume you’re lazy or incompetent. That said