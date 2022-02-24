How To Protect yourself from EMF Radiation

What is EMF and how is it produced?

Electric and magnetic fields (EMFs)—also known as “radiation”—are energy fields that are produced by electricity but are not visible. Power lines, cell phones, and microwaves are all common sources. There was some concern in the 1990s about a possible link between EMFs and childhood cancers, but there hasn’t been enough research to back it up.EMFs are produced by many of today’s most prevalent electrical devices, which means we’re constantly exposed to this form of radiation. While there has been substantial research into the possible hazards of EMFs, no definitive linkages have been found thus far. That does not, however, imply that scientists are persuaded they are fully safe.

There is currently no consensus on whether EMFs should be considered a possible harm to human health. EMFs are “probably carcinogenic to humans,” according to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), but there has been no equivalent at the federal level in the United States.

What are the symptoms of EMF?

Fatigue

Lack of Quality Sleep

Tinnitus

Skin Reaction

Dizziness

Brain Fog

Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain

What Is The Health Risks of EMF

When people talk about the possible health dangers of EMFs, they’re usually talking about non-ionic manufactured EMFs like those emitted by electronic equipment like computers, phones, and televisions, rather than natural radiation like ultraviolet (UV) light emitted by the sun. The science behind how UV radiation harms human health is well-understood at this point. This includes understanding that UV radiation can cause sunburns, skin cancer, aging, and snow blindness (a sunburn to your cornea that causes a temporary loss of vision) as well as lowering your body’s ability to fight illness.

The question of whether EMFs from power lines can cause cancer has been studied since the 1970s. suggested a link between living near power lines and childhood leukemia. However, more recent research, which includes studies from the 1990s to the 2010s, has produced mixed results. The majority of studies found no link between power lines and childhood leukemia, and those that did found one only in children who lived in homes with extremely strong magnetic fields, which are uncommon in households.

How can you protect yourself from EM radiation?

Despite the fact that there is no scientific consensus on the health effects of anthropogenic EMFs, some people may prefer to avoid electronic device radiation as much as possible out of an abundance of caution. Here are some examples of how to go about doing that:

1 Ensure that your cell phone reception is as good as it can be. Some phones will amplify their signal to try to build a better connection if they have poor reception, which increases EMF exposure.

2. When making phone calls, use a headset or speakerphone. The goal is to keep your phone away from your body as much as possible.

3.Limit the time you spend on your phone and other electronic gadgets. This implies that you should use them less frequently and for shorter periods of time.

4.Instead of calling, send a text. Because it uses a lot smaller signal than a voice call, it exposes you to fewer EMFs.

My Final Take On this:

The investigation into the health effects of EMFs is still ongoing. For the time being, the best we can do is work with the data we have, which shows that non-ionizing EMFs do not cause cancer in children or adults.

And if you feel more in control of your health by taking extra care with gadgets that emit EMFs, tactics like minimizing cell phone usage or seeking an EMF reading in your vicinity will not damage you.

