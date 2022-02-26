2022 Free Medical Billing And Coding Course

The medical field has always been deemed a high-paying sector. If you are so keen on succeeding in the medical sector, we feel that this post on free medical billing and coding course should be quite useful to you.

Medical billing and coding schools teach you how to “identify diagnoses, medical tests, treatments, and procedures recorded in clinical documentation” and how to turn this data into codes that you may then bill to government and commercial payers for physician payment.

What’s the best part about these free medical billing and coding courses? Once you’re done, you are assured of an above-average salary, yet you don’t require a costly and time-consuming college education. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) anticipated that employment growth in the industry will expand by 8% between 2019 and 2029, more than double the 4% average for all jobs.

Medical coding is placed 24th in the US News & World Report 2021 list of Best Jobs Without A College Degree, but it doesn’t imply education isn’t required. The more abilities you have, the more money you can make.

What Is Medical Billing And Coding?

Who is a medical biller and coder? Medical billers and coders specialize in the management of healthcare facilities, patient data, bills, payment processing, and insurance information. As a medical coder, you may expect to do the following duties:

Ensure that codes are accurately allocated and sequenced in accordance with government and insurance standards

Observe medical coding norms and policies

Receive and analyze patient charts and documentation for correctness and completeness

Follow up with and clarify any information that is unclear to other members of staff

Gather information compiled by the physician from various sources to compile monthly reports

Implement strategic procedures and select appropriate tactics and evaluation techniques

Examine any alleged medical malpractice by evaluating and determining the medical procedures, diagnoses, or circumstances that resulted in the carelessness

How To Become A Medical Coder

You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to work as a medical coder in a rising profession that is expected to create 29,000 new jobs over the next decade. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment in medical records and health information will grow by 8% between 2019 and 2029.

Typically, becoming a medical coder necessitates training through a certificate program or an associate degree. Medical coding programs are available at community colleges and technical institutions for aspiring medical coders. A postsecondary certificate can be obtained in as little as 1-2 years.

Employers choose specific criteria for medical coders. Employers frequently recruit someone with only a high school diploma and medical coding training. Some occupations may need a two-year associate degree in medical coding and billing or a four-year bachelor’s degree in medical coding and billing.

Students who complete medical coding training might choose to gain certification, which can increase their marketability and compensation. Professional organizations, such as the American Academy of Professional Coders, provide credentials for becoming a certified professional coder, certified inpatient coder, or certified outpatient coder. Passing an exam is required for certification.

Why Should You Take Free Medical Billing And Coding Course With Certificates Online?

Online education has certainly emerged as one of the most popular higher education options in recent years. You don’t have to take on-campus classes to get a degree; online courses are a great way to meet your educational objectives. Whether you want to study as a pastime, expand your knowledge in certain areas, or learn a new skill, there is usually an online program that is suitable for you.

Medical Billing And Coding Schools

Medical Billing And Coding Schools

1. The American Health Information Management Association

The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) provides eight health information certification programs with good industry reputations. Through an approved school, it provides an academic context that allows for self-paced, at-home learning.

The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), founded in 1928, is an accrediting body that establishes medical recordkeeping standards. There are 52 state organizations and around 103,000 members in the organization.

The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) provides eight certificates in medical records management, professional and facility coding, documentation enhancement, and privacy and security. The certification programs concentrate on inpatient and outpatient coding, which are more appropriate for hospitals and inpatient institutions.

Higher-level AHIMA certificates, such as the Registered Health Information Administrator Exam (RHIA) and the Registered Health Information Technician Exam (RHIT), pay significantly more than lower-level qualifications. Higher-level certificates need substantial experience prior to enrolling in courses, which typically cost roughly $299 a piece.

2. Hutchinson Community College

Hutchinson Community College, founded in 1928, is situated in Hutchinson, Kansas, and offers a Healthcare Coding Specialist Certificate to students interested in a career in medical coding and billing. The online program is 45 credit hours long and may be completed in three semesters.

Most credits gained in this program are transferable to the Health Information Management Associate in Applied Science degree, allowing students to continue their studies.

Previous academic performance as a high school graduate with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale for the final six semesters of high school, a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale for a minimum of 12 semester hours of college, or a minimum GED average standard score of 58 is the only prerequisite for enrollment in the program.

Hutchinson Community College’s tuition is reasonable, even for out-of-state students. In-state students pay around $116 per credit hour, while out-of-state students pay approximately $147 per credit hour, for a total tuition cost of approximately $5,220 or $6,615 for the certification in the state, respectively.

3. The American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC)

The American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) provides a wide range of certification programs, additional courses, and practice examinations.

The American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), which has been around since 1990, has a strong reputation among graduate students. It provides a diverse range of classes at extremely low pricing, and its website provides a large knowledge base with a diverse range of materials to assist students in succeeding. With 200,000 members, the AAPC is the world’s biggest healthcare training and certifying organization.

The AAPC provides a wide range of certification courses at various pricing points. Students can participate at any degree of study, from merely completing the certification exam to enrolling in a full course load of various specialties.

One word of caution: job seekers who pursue the lowest level of certification say that it is difficult to get work without prior experience. Although low-cost certification is appealing, it is significantly less valuable in the job market.

Networking, coaching, and online apprenticeship to give practical experience are further advantages of studying through AAPC. Physician and outpatient coding is the emphasis of AAPC certification programs, which are better suited to doctor’s offices, clinics, and other outpatient settings.

4. Florida A&M University

The self-paced medical coding program at Florida A&M allows busy students to learn on their own time.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical Institution, also known as Florida A&M or FAMU, is a public university in Tallahassee, Florida. The medical coding program is administered by the university’s Office of Continuing Education and is exclusively available online. Students can finish the assignment at their own pace, thanks to the asynchronous structure.

The school advises a three-module pace, with each module consisting of three courses. Each one should last no more than 15 weeks. Students will earn a Medical Coding Certificate of Completion upon completion of the program.

They can take national certification tests from the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), Certified Coding Associate (CCA), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), or Certified Professional Coder (CPC).

The total registration price for all three modules is around $2,000.00. It is also possible to register for individual modules, albeit doing so raises the overall fee.

5. Cincinnati University

The program at UC Online prepares students for the Certified Professional Coder (CPC) and Certified Coding Associate (CCA) tests, and students can complete an Associate’s degree in as little as one year.

The University of Cincinnati, abbreviated UC, is a member of the University System of Ohio. It is a fully remote asynchronous software, like with FAMU, but it is not self-paced.

With full-time attendance, students can complete the certificate in as little as 12 months. Students who complete the program may sit for the CCA or CPC national certifications, or they may go on to the Associate Degree Program in Health Information Systems.

In contrast to several college programs, the sole qualification for UC’s medical billing and coding program is a high school diploma or equivalent. Graduates of UC courses are 29 percent more likely than the general population to pass the RHIA exam.

With full-time attendance, Ohio residents may expect to pay a total tuition cost of around $3,189 each semester. Non-resident full-time students will pay about $3,369 every semester. Part-time resident students will pay approximately $266 per credit hour, while non-resident students will pay approximately $281 per credit hour.

Free Medical Billing and Coding Course

1. AI and Big Data in Global Health Improvement

This Future Learn course is not specially geared towards medical coding and billing but rather at AI and big data in the medical profession as a whole. This background is essential if you want to work as a medical coding and billing specialist. Future Learn is a vast open online course platform and educational website that offers a catalog of rotating classes based on the colleges and institutions with which it is affiliated.

2. Basics of Medical Coding & Billing

Free Medical Billing Training is an excellent resource for people who wish to learn about medical coding and billing but do not have the financial means to invest in training or a paid course. The website provides a free, condensed version of their famous premium medical coding and billing course, which contains over 50 video lectures.

3. Learn Medical Billing in One hour

While you wouldn’t normally imagine medical coding and billing to be something you could learn in an hour, Dr. Chrono’s crash course does a terrific job. Dr. Chrono is a YouTube channel that provides free educational films about medical coding and billing, as well as other healthcare-related topics.

Udemy is an independently designed course network that allows teachers to develop and publish their own courses, depending on the pricing and interest level for themselves. On the site, there are hundreds of paid and free courses on a wide range of professional and artistic themes.

4. Video Tutorials for Medical Coding & Billing

Medical Billing & Coding Certification MB&CC provides five free video lessons on their website that teach the fundamentals of medical coding and billing. MB&CC’s goal is to teach students about the medical coding and billing sector in general, as well as to provide them with educational opportunities and information on how to start their own medical coding and billing practice.

5. Southern Careers Institute

Southern Careers Institute provides students with employer-tailored training to help them prepare for long-term success. Their medical billing training program includes the cost of the initial certification. Keep in mind that you must have extra qualifications in order to receive full preparation from this free medical training or courses.

6. Quizlet

Quizlet is an excellent place to get free medical billing and coding online courses. Quizlet is the world’s biggest online instructor and student community dedicated to assisting students in becoming highly proficient masters of the topic they are studying.

Medical Coding And Billing Certification

A job in medical coding and billing necessitates both financial skills and medical expertise. You must be able to bill patients correctly, issue insurance claims, and maintain accurate patient health records. To work in medical coding, you’ll usually need to get at least one of the following medical billing and coding certifications:

Certified Professional Coder (CPC): This credential demonstrates that you understand medical billing code sets as well as evaluation and management (E/M) practices. You must also demonstrate your ability to follow documentation and code rules.

Certified Coding Specialist (CCS): To obtain this certification, you must exhibit a high degree of dedication, coding expertise, and professional competence in all medical contexts. It is especially beneficial for those who want to learn about the coding side of medical billing and coding.

Certified Coding Associate (CCA): This certification shows that you have mastered the technique and abilities to categorize medical data from patient records.

Medical Coding And Billing Salary

Medical Coding And Billing Salary

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), medical billers and coders earn an average median salary of $45,240 per year, or $21.75 per hour, although several factors influence how much you may earn. Medical billers and coders in Alaska, for example, make $58,620 per year, which is much more than the national average. Furthermore, according to the AAPC, qualified coders make 39% more than non-certified coders.

Salaries for medical coders and billing experts vary depending on a variety of criteria. These factors include expertise, certification, geography, workplace type, and experience.

With these variances in mind, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) determined that the typical median wage for medical records and health information professionals in 2022 would be $45,240 per year or $21.75 per hour.

According to the AAPC, non-certified programmers earn an average of $41,543 per year, whereas qualified coders earn 39% more or $57,646 per year. With a second qualification, the average pay rises to $63,085. According to the AAPC, medical coders (both qualified and non-certified) earn an average of $53,051 per year.

Medical Billing And Coding Jobs From Home

Remote medical coding and billing jobs are becoming more frequent. According to the Health Information Management (HIM) Professional Census 2020, more than half of all programmers are now totally remote, with just 17% working wholly on-site. The remaining 33% are likely to have a hybrid relationship with their employer. The only drawback is that you might not be able to work remotely immediately away as a new coding and/or billing specialist.

Medical billing and coding employment from home necessitate a certain level of trust on the part of both employers and employees. You have access to sensitive information and are performing a task that might have catastrophic implications. Employers want to know that you can do the job well. Traditionally, many organizations have required all new workers to start on-site. However, remote work has already become commonplace prior to 2020, and some billing and coding experts believe COVID-19 will hasten the transition; thus, these standards may not hold.

Medical Billing And Coding Online Courses Cost

For actual degree prices, we recommend contacting potential medical billing and coding institutions directly. However, knowing national averages provides prospective college students with a starting point for comparison. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, bachelor’s degree aspirants paid an average of $24,623 on tuition, fees, housing, and board in 2018-19. In the same year, students at public colleges paid just $18,383 on these fees.

Students can save money on their education by attending online medical billing and coding colleges. Living with a relative and attending school online saves money on accommodation and board as well as commuting. Students should fill out the FAFSA to see if they qualify for federally subsidized loans or grants. Finally, scholarships reduce the overall tuition cost, which we will go over in further detail in a later section.

Medical Billing And Coding Salary Georgia

The average Medical Billing And Coding salary in Atlanta, GA, is $77,109 as of January 27, 2022. The table below shows the average salary for some of our most popular Medical Billing And Coding job titles in Atlanta, GA. Salaries can vary significantly based on a variety of criteria such as position, location, years of experience, and degree of education.

Job Title Salary Hourly Rate Location Date Updated

Medical Billing Specialist $42,680 $20.52 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Medical Billing Clerk $40,348 $19.40 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Medical Records Coding Manager $72,552 $34.88 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Medical Records Coding Technician $55,461 $26.66 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Medical Billing Supervisor $62,318 $29.96 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Billing Manager $99,825 $47.99 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Billing Analyst I $47,959 $23.06 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Billing Analyst II $58,076 $27.92 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Billing Analyst III $71,002 $34.14 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Billing Clerk I $39,306 $18.90 Atlanta, GA January 27, 2022

Best Medical Billing And Coding Schools

Best Medical Billing And Coding Schools

1. Davenport University

Davenport University, one of the best medical billing and coding colleges in the US, focuses on equipping students with the skills needed to fulfill the needs of today’s industries while predicting those needed in the future. Part of DU’s mission is to maintain a 21st-century approach to education, which is why it offers 390 courses and 50 full degrees online, including a health information technology AAS degree with access to cutting-edge technology from the American Health Information Management Association’s Virtual Lab. DU has been awarding online degrees since 1999 and is a pioneer in eLearning, with various alternatives for students seeking a hybrid of online and on-campus learning. Students can begin their studies in person at any of the 14 locations around the state of Michigan in various offered programs, including the school’s medical billing and coding certification. This allows students to have the on-campus experience they want.

2. Northwest Technical College

Northwest Technical College has been offering highly qualified graduates in a variety of professions to Minnesota companies and industry for over 50 years. NTC has collaborated with Distance Minnesota to provide a variety of online degrees, certificates, and courses, including medical billing and coding online, to satisfy the requirements of regional and worldwide companies and students. Because one of the school’s missions is to match all programs with high-demand careers, each NTC degree prepares graduates for a variety of professional settings, including the school’s medical billing and coding certification, which uses nationally recognized coding systems to ensure that each student has the necessary transferrable skills for a diverse health care field. NTC also provides students with free online orientation training to acquaint themselves with the eLearning system before beginning their course to smooth the transition from in-person study to eLearning.

3. Cowley County Community College

Cowley County Community College has been dedicated to offering student-centered education while encouraging communication and interaction with the local community since its inception in 1922. Cowley College is accessible to students from all over the country and the world, with over 80 programs offered at the main campus in Arkansas City, Kansas, as well as 70 online programs. Aside from the added flexibility that online programs provide, eLearning students are equally as well equipped for their intended vocations as in-person students. Students who pursue an AAS degree in a medical coding online, for example, are eligible to take the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), the Certified Coding Associate (CCA), and the Certified Professional Coder (CPC) exams, just like students who attend in-person medical billing and coding schools. Cowley College gives one-on-one access to teachers and obligatory Blackboard orientation to guarantee that students in the medical billing and online coding program have the appropriate assistance. This makes Cowley College’s online courses simple and powerful.

4. Community Care College

Community Care College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a non-profit private educational school that attempts to address both current and future job demands. CCC provides online studies in addition to classes performed in its 66,000 square-foot campuses, including its medical billing and online coding program, which is offered 100 percent online. CCC students graduate with up-to-date knowledge as a result of carefully created course curricula that teach the latest industry procedures and standards, making them perfect candidates for the increasing demands of their professions. CCC students are taught on ICD-10, the medical classification system used in medical facilities today, to provide them a competitive advantage over students from other medical billing and coding schools. All graduates receive career aid from a specialized career services team, which assists in identifying potential career alternatives and putting together an application to secure the prospective post.

5. Northland Community & Technical College

Since 1949, Northland Community & Technical College has given education and career training to students in some capacity. NCTC has four locations around Minnesota and ten major disciplines of study, so there is something for everyone. NCTC also provides 18 online programs to potential students that require online studies, such as an online medical billing and coding school. Students receive globally recognized instruction through eLearning in a curriculum that fits their particular schedules. Students are educated to be adaptable and well-rounded in their professions, such as in the medical coding specialist program, which trains students to deal with a range of medical insurance programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. In addition to the eLearning experience, NCTC provides a range of clubs and organizations for students to join, including groups focused on specific programs, clubs for like-minded persons, and organizations recognizing academic achievements.