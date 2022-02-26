Academic Merit Scholarships for International Students in UK

Getting a degree is always beneficial in a career, but it can be difficult with some financial barriers. To cover study expenses, the University of Bedfordshire is providing the Academic Merit Scholarships in the UK.The programme is open to talented overseas students who want to enter in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

Established in 1882, the University of Bedfordshire is a public research university. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD levels in a variety of fields for students.

Why should you choose to study at the University of Bedfordshire? The university provides a wonderful environment for learning and the intellectual growth of aspirants. Candidates have the best chance of obtaining additional funding sources here. It’s teaching, student services and internationally recognized courses are all of the highest quality.

Application Deadline: Applications are open for the academic year 2022-2023.

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of Bedfordshire

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: £2,400

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree coursework in any subject area

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

International students are eligible

Applicants must have 55%+ average marks in high school

How to Apply

How to Apply: To being enlisted in the programme, applicants must have to take admission in undergraduate degree coursework at the university.

Supporting Documents: Students are advised to submit the following documents at the time of admission: A pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Before taking enrollment, you need to check out the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirements: Students who belong to any non-English speaking country are required to submit official exam results demonstrating their English proficiency.

Benefits

The university will provide the following:

£2,400 for 60%+ average marks in high school (or equivalent)

£1,400 for 55%+ average marks in high school (or equivalent

Apply Now