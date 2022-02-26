International Entrance Awards at Langara College, Canada

To financially support international students coming to Canada to pursue higher education, Langara College has established the International Entrance Awards for the academic year 2022-2023.

Undergraduate programmes undertaken at Langara College by international students will be covered under the award amount from this grant. Students must have achieved an IELTS score of 7.0 and 76% from their previous institution to be eligible to receive this award.

Langara College is a public degree-granting college in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which serves approximately 22,000 students annually through its university, career, and continuing studies programs.

Why choose to study at Langara College? Langara College provides students with the academic and experiential foundation to chart their course to further education, professional and personal development, and career success.

Application Deadline: The application deadline for the Spring 2023 Semester is May 31, 2022, at 4:00 pm.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Langara College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international country students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes offered the Langara College can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be approved for admission to Langara as an international student.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications to Langara College must be made on its application portal. Students interested to participate to win the award can scroll down on this page and fill out the available form.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Copy of your Offer of Admission letter

Copy of IELTS score, if applicable

Copies of transcripts from previous institutions showing a minimum average of B+ (or equivalent)

Two references

Personal statement

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have met all admission requirements and received an offer of admission and have,e a B+ average, equivalent to a GPA of 3.33 or 76% from their previous institution (high school or post-secondary).

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 7.0

Benefits

The students selected by Langara College will be provided an award to support their undergraduate studies.

Apply Now