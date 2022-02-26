Presidents Scholarships for International Students at Hardin – Simmons University, USA

Hardin–Simmons University is pleased to offer high-achieving international students the Presidents Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023 in the USA.

This scholarship is exclusively offered to international freshman students who have undertaken an undergraduate programme at Hardin-Simmons University. Scholarship awards will be presented based on the ACT/SAT/CLT scores and GPA of the students. The scholarship value is marked at $14,000.

Hardin–Simmons University is a private Baptist university in Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons University is ranked #41 in Regional Universities West. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

Why choose to study at the Hardin – Simmons University? The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Application Deadline: Students are requested to submit their admission applications by 1st June 2022 to be admitted for the fall semester

Brief Description

University or Organization: Hardin – Simmons University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $14,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all overseas countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes taught at Hardin-Simmons can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be freshman students.

The applicants are required to have scored 1230 on SAT, 26 on the ACT, or 81 on CLT.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to make their admission applications on the designated university portal. Students that meet the scholarship criteria will be considered or the scholarship upon admission application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Statement of purpose

Transcripts of all secondary work

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to have a 3.25 GPA.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 95

Benefits

Hardin – Simmons University will provide the selected students $14,000 towards the applied programme.

