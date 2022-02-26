 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trustee Scholarships for International Students in USA

By ojootaru on February 26, 2022

To make sure bright students don’t compromise on higher education due to financial constraints, Hardin-Simmons University has organized the Trustee Scholarships for international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

Hardin-Simmons University is exclusively extending this scholarship to international freshman students. The criterion for selection is based on the ACT/SAT/CLT scores and GPA of the students. The scholarship is valued at a whopping $16,000.

Hardin–Simmons University is a private Baptist university in Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons University is ranked #41 in Regional Universities West. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

Why choose to study at the Hardin – Simmons University? The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Application Deadline: Students must submit their admission applications by 1st June 2022 to be admitted for the fall semester.

Brief Description
University or Organization: Hardin – Simmons University
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $16,000
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility
Eligible Countries: Students from all overseas countries are eligible to apply.
Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes taught at Hardin-Simmons can be applied for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
The applicants must be freshman students.
The applicants are required to have scored 1330 on SAT, 29 on the ACT, or 89 on CLT.

How to Apply
How to Apply: Students are required to make their admission applications on the designated university portal. All students that meet the criteria will automatically be considered for this scholarship.
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
Statement of purpose
Transcripts of all secondary work
Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to have a 3.75 GPA.
Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 79
IELTS – 6.5
Duolingo – 95
Benefits
The university will provide the selected freshman students with a scholarship award of $16,000 to conduct their study.

Apply Now

