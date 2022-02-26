Trustee Scholarships for International Students in USA

To make sure bright students don’t compromise on higher education due to financial constraints, Hardin-Simmons University has organized the Trustee Scholarships for international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

Hardin-Simmons University is exclusively extending this scholarship to international freshman students. The criterion for selection is based on the ACT/SAT/CLT scores and GPA of the students. The scholarship is valued at a whopping $16,000.

Hardin–Simmons University is a private Baptist university in Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons University is ranked #41 in Regional Universities West. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

Why choose to study at the Hardin – Simmons University? The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Application Deadline: Students must submit their admission applications by 1st June 2022 to be admitted for the fall semester.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Hardin – Simmons University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $16,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all overseas countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes taught at Hardin-Simmons can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be freshman students.

The applicants are required to have scored 1330 on SAT, 29 on the ACT, or 89 on CLT.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to make their admission applications on the designated university portal. All students that meet the criteria will automatically be considered for this scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Statement of purpose

Transcripts of all secondary work

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to have a 3.75 GPA.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 95

Benefits

The university will provide the selected freshman students with a scholarship award of $16,000 to conduct their study.

Apply Now