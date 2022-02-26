University of Guelph Hardy International Student Scholarships in Canada

Intending to support the education of outstanding students in Canada, the University of Guelph is now offering the Hardy International Student Scholarships.

All international students entering undergraduate or graduate programs are eligible to receive the award. The studentship is available for the academic session 2022/2023. The scholarship winner will get an award amount of $3,000 during their study.

The University of Guelph is one of Canada’s top comprehensive and research-intensive universities. It offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs in a very flexible model.

Why study at the University of Guelph? While studying at this university, students will gain knowledge and experience through the University of Guelph’s work-study programme. It also creates a welcoming environment in which students can effectively interact with academic staff.

Application Deadline: The last date to submit the entries to participate in the following grant is March 15, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Guelph

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate or graduate programs

Awards: $3,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in any subject offered by the University

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must be an International student.

All international students entering undergraduate or graduate programs are eligible to receive the award.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Must have to take admission in an undergraduate or graduate degree programme at the University. After that, applicants have to submit an online application form for the award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit: Personal statement including a CV, Personal Identification Documents, Transcript from each University attended.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, students must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements

Benefits

The University of Guelph will provide an award of $3,000 and includes a research assistantship position and mentorship by one of the University’s leading professors.

