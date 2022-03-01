Canada Permanent Residency : Sure Ways To Get It without Stress

Friend are you searching for how you can easily get a permanent residence in Canada? If yes then continue reading for more information. It’s not really easy applying for the Canadian visa on your own coupled with the time-taking process, numerous forms to fill and adhering to the strict deadlines.

There are over 100 different Canadian immigration programs to choose from and it would be in your best interest to know the program that best suits you so as to make it easy for you to get a permanent residency in Canada.

Well, why stress yourself with that when we can actually make things easy for you. We have selected the top 3 easiest ways you can immigrate to Canada, get your permanent residence and start a new life in the Great White North.

Our Top 3 ways to get permanent residency in Canada include:

The Express Entry System

The Provincial Nominee Program

Family Sponsorship

The Express Entry System

The Express Entry System was established in the year 2015 to speed up and simplify the Canadian immigration process all skilled foreign applicants who are interested in living and working in Canada. One interesting thing about the Express Entry system is that you do not need a job offer from any company to apply and also the processing time is as just 6-8months, making it one of the easiest, preferred and quickest ways to immigrate to Canada. The system is managed under three Federal Immigration Programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

All eligible visa applicants are scored according to factors such as their age, work experience, language skill, proof of sufficient funds and educational qualifications according to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). They are then entered into a draw pool and ranked against other applicants. As an applicant, you will have to meet or exceed the CRS score for a particular draw. Express Entry draws is done bi-weekly (every two weeks) in Canada, and from here, the highest-scoring applicants are chosen by the Canadian government to apply for permanent residency.

Even if you don’t score high on a particular draw, you can work on improving your CRS score so as to increase your chances to be successful.

Another thing is that, the Express Entry system is also linked to the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) and nine out of the13 provinces and territories in Canada have Express Entry-linked PNPs making it both quicker and easier to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) to live and work in Canada permanently.

The Provincial Nominee Program

The Provincial Nominee Program is aimed at making experienced workers move to a particular province in order to fill the current shortages in the Canadian labour market. These provinces and territories have specific occupations that are in high demand and so your job title has to be listed on the list of occupations in-demand for you to have an advantage over other applicants and receive a nomination from the province. Receiving a Provincial Nomination (PN) almost guarantees permanent residency as candidates are awarded 600 extra points to add to their CRS score.

It doesn’t stop there as certain PNPs have Express Entry streams, which means that if you have an Express Entry profile and have expressed interest in that province, they will be able to select your profile from the draw pool. Not only will your application be fast-tracked but you will receive extra points, making certain PNPs extremely easy to receive PR through.

Below are some of the PNPs that have Express Entry streams or categories.

The British Columbia PNP Express Entry Stream

The New Brunswick PNP Express Entry Labour Market System

The Saskatchewan PNP International Skilled Worker Category Express Entry System

Nova Scotia PNP Demand Express Entry Stream

Northwest Territories PNP Express Entry for Skilled Workers stream

Newfoundland and Labrador PNP Express Entry for Skilled Workers stream

Ontario INP Human Capital Category: Express Entry Human Capital Priorities stream

Ontario INP Human Capital Category: Express Entry French-Speaking Skilled Worker stream

Ontario INP Human Capital Category: Express Entry Skilled Trades stream

Prince Edward Island PNP Express Entry stream

Yukon PNP Express Entry stream

Family Sponsorship Visa

The Family Sponsorship Visa allows permanent Canadian residents and citizens over the age of 18 years of age to sponsor a spouse or common-law partner, a relative or dependant to live and work in Canada. There are 4 streams under this visa and they include:

Spousal and Family Sponsorship Visa

Spousal and Common-law Sponsorship Program

Parents and Grandparents Sponsorship Program

Super Visa

Some other Programs to Consider

The Working Holiday Visa or International Experience Canada (IEC) visa is a great way to not only experience all that Canada has to offer but is a potential pathway to get permanent residency in Canada. You could apply for an employer-specific work permit for six months or longer in order to stay in Canada after your IEC program. The work experience that you accumulate on an employer-specific work permit will count towards your PR points when you eventually apply to immigrate to Canada permanently.

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program assists immigration by connecting foreigners that want to relocate to Atlantic Canada with government-designated employers. There are 3 programs to apply through, and each of these programs has its own set of requirements:

Atlantic International Graduate Program

Atlantic High-skilled Program

Atlantic Intermediate-skilled Program

How Do I Become a Permanent Resident in Canada?

Becoming a permanent resident depends on which immigration program you choose. Applying through Express Entry or a Provincial Nominee Program means you will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) if you are successful. Ensure that all your supporting documentation is ready as you will have 90 days to accept your invitation. Once your application has been assessed and approved you will receive a Confirmation of Permanent Residency (COPR)

Why Immigration Matters to Canada

Canada sees immigration as a priority as they are trying to fill up shortages in labour force and over 350,000 immigrants are invited to live and work in Canada every year and it is no surprise why so many people have said that Canada was one of their top 3 destinations to move to. Canada offers a wide range of wonderful things like safety and security for you and your loved ones, free healthcare and education, freedom of religion, lucrative job opportunities, low cost of living and a higher standard of living.

The economy is growing rapidly and the rate at which Canadians are retiring increases, which means that soon there won’t be enough skilled workers to meet the demands of key industries in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, it is estimated that by 2036, between 23 and 25% of Canada’s population will be over the average retirement age of 65. By 2035, approximately 5 million Canadians would have retired, resulting to fewer people working to support retirees.

Canadian immigrants are also instrumental in the business sector and they contribute to the growth of the country’s economy. Also, it has been proven that immigrant business owners are responsible for creating almost 25% of jobs in the private jobs sector and bringing their business venture to Canada increases the interest of investors.

Immigrants are also a very important part of the health sector, with more than 335,000 skilled healthcare workers working in health-related jobs in Canada today.