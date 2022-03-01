How to Get a Canadian Work Visa from Nigeria – All you Need to Know

Friend you shouldn’t be surprised when you hear people call Canada “the home for all” The country has always welcomed immigrants from all over the world before the outbreak of the pandemic and as the effect of the pandemic has died down and things are getting back to normal; it is not slowing down either.

Nigerians are presently looking for countries where they can get greener pastures and Canada is one of the best countries to immigrate to at the moment. If you want to work in Canada whether permanently or temporarily, you will have to get the right information as to how you can do this.

Getting a work visa to work in Canada from Nigeria is quite easy as there are over a million jobs in Canada presently and the country is looking to invite immigrants from different parts of the world to come fill labour shortages in the country and Nigerians are seen to be hardworking people. Canada has initiated strategies to help it welcome foreign workers into the country whether on temporary or permanent basis and these foreign workers are to contribute to the workforce and growth of the country.

Getting a job in Canada comes with a lot of benefits as you get to enjoy a favourable minimum wage, better quality of life with lower cost of living though depending on the province. You can also apply for permanent residence in Canada if you have a work experience of at least one year.

Canada is seen as one of the safest and most welcoming country in the world and if you have skills, experience or training any of the jobs that are in demand in Canada, you can actually get a Canadian work visa from Nigeria. What are the jobs that are in demand in Canada? Sure that question is on your mind. We will be answering that question in this article.

For you to get a Canadian work visa, you will have to meet the requirements for the work visa before you can be deemed eligible and reading this article will give you the information you seek.

Without further ado, let’s look at how you can get a Canadian work visa from Nigeria.

3 Steps To Get A Canadian Work Visa From Nigeria

If you want to apply for a work visa in Canada, you will have to get a valid job offer from an employer in Canada. Since there are a lot of job opportunities in Canada, getting a job there from Nigeria is not going to be difficult.

Canada is currently experiencing an increasing number of retirees and this has created a lot of vacancies to be filled that is why employers in Canada are trying to fill these labour shortages by inviting foreign workers on either permanent or temporary basis.

The job offer you get in Canada will determine the type of work permit you will obtain in Canada. For instance, if you have a job offer as an agricultural worker, you would have to obtain an employer-specific work permit by applying through the Agricultural Worker Stream under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). The employer-specific work permit restricts you to working for a particular employer and a specific job position in Canada.

If you get a job offer from an employer in Canada, you will also have to get a LMIA to support your work permit especially if it is an Employer-specific work permit you are going for. This LMIA shows that your job offer is valid and your services are actually needed by the employer in Canada as there are no Canadian citizens or permanent resident available to fill the job position. You cannot work in Canada without a LMIA from an employer in the country.

This document is issued by the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to an employer that wants to hire foreign workers. This document shows that there are no Canadian citizens or permanent resident in the country available to take up the job and so there is a need for the employer to hire foreign workers to come fill up the job position.

So if you are planning on working in Canada as a Nigerian, you should get the LMIA from your Canadian employer that wants to hire you. You will then submit this document when applying for Canadian work visa.

Also, if you are a temporary foreign worker from Nigeria and you qualify for a work permit program under the International Mobility Program (IMP), then you may not require the LMIA document. Also some essential occupations in Canada may not require this LMIA document like healthcare profession.

If you want to get a job in Canada and also want to get permanent residence, you can consider applying for the immigration pilot programs for caregivers and agricultural workers. Getting a job in these areas won’t be difficult as these occupations are in-demand in the country. Also, the work experience you gain from in Canada will help you to become a permanent residence in Canada.

The immigration pilot programs are:

lot

Top 15 jobs in Canada in 2021

Now, let’s look at the top 15 jobs in Canada in 2021according to Randstad. We will also be showing you the potential salaries of the occupation in Canadian Dollar.

You should know that these figures are just estimate and are not the real figures the workers earn. It is just a close value of what you are likely to earn working in these fields or occupations.

Top 15 Jobs in Canada in 2021

Occupation Average Annual Salary in CAD (Source: Neuvoo)

1. Project manager $85,000 to $90, 675

2. Software developer $83,218 to $85, 600

3. Registered nurse $78,000 to $80, 126

4. HR manager $75,000 to $78, 975

5. Financial advisor $75,000 to $77, 739

6. Electric engineer $70,200 to $74, 997

7. Accountant $56,000 to $58, 500

8. Driver $42,900 to $44, 234

9. Administrative assistant $42,000 to $43, 875

10. Welder $40,000 to $43, 875

11. Sales associate $35,190 to $37, 050

12. Accounts payable and receivable clerk $32,000 to $34, 750

13. Customer service representative $32,000 to $34, 125

14. General labourer $30,000 to $31, 919

15. Merchandiser $30,000 to $31, 346

Work In Canada Without A Job Offer

So people might be asking if you can actually work in Canada without a job offer; well, you can actually work in Canada even if you don’t have a job offer and you can do this by studying in Canada or applying through the Post-Graduate Work Permit Program (PGWPP).

Here, you can get a job even without a job offer from an employer in Canada. Another thing is that this can lead to get a permanent residence in Canada as you have gotten a Canadian work experience from studying and working in Canada.

How To Live And Work In Canada As A Permanent Resident

If you are do not want to apply for a work visa and permit in Canada and you would like to immigrate to Canada, then there is an easy route for you which is even one of the quickest and fastest immigration programs in Canada. This program is one of the most popular immigration programs too and here, it doesn’t require a valid job offer. This program is the Express Entry System. Let’s tell you about it.

The Express Entry System

This is the most popular immigration programs in Canada and it is one of the fastest as it has a processing time as short as 6months. You can actually apply through this program and get the chance to live and work in Canada permanently.

In the Express Entry System, applicants are to create an online profile with some information like work experience, educational qualification, language proficiency in English or French, proof of sufficient funds to support you in Canada etc.

In this program, applicants are given a score after they must have completed their online profile within 60days. They will be ranked based on a Comprehensive Ranking System in a draw pool and the applicants that meet or exceed the CRS cut-off score will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence in Canada.

The draw is done twice in a month and if you were not successful the first time, you can actually improve your CRS score to be able to meet or exceed the CRS cut-off score and qualify for an ITA for permanent residence.

Final Note

Like we said in our introduction that Canada is one of the best countries to immigrate to presently and not just that, it is also a wonderful country to work in. We have shown you some of the top paying jobs in Canada and this information is going to help you prepare for immigration to Canada as these jobs are also among the in-demand jobs in Canada.

For you to get a job offer from an employer in Canada without delay, you should apply for jobs that are in demand in the country as employers are looking to invite foreign workers to come fill up labour shortages in these jobs.

We have also shown you one of the best ways you can immigrate to Canada and even become a permanent resident and so, you shouldn’t delay in your application. You will have to look at the various streams under the Express Entry Program to see which program you meet the eligibility requirements so you can start your application as soon as possible and be on your way to working in Canada as a Nigerian.