Tokyo Institute Of Technology – Alumni, Scholarships

In this article, we will look at some crucial information concerning the Tokyo Institute of Technology. The institution has campuses — two in Japan’s clean and one in Yokohama. The Institute’s long-cherished practical scientific and engineering teaching allows all students to experience the joys of research from an early age.

Findings from research centers such as ELSI are incorporated into curricula, and students have direct interaction with the world’s finest researchers as laboratory members. Tokyo Tech’s DLab brings together teachers, students, and the general public to develop solutions for a better tomorrow. Tokyo Tech’s hands-on approach is evident in graduate employability rankings, where school routinely outperforms.

At all levels, Tokyo Tech offers full-time degree programs in English. The Global Scientists and Engineers Program (GSEP) is a transdisciplinary Bachelor of Engineering program, whereas the International Graduate Program (IGP) is for individuals interested in pursuing further scientific or engineering degrees in Japan.

Reasons to Study in Tokyo Institute of Technology Japan

Are you thinking of studying at the Tokyo Institute of Technology? We think that’s a good idea. Below are some of the reasons that should motivate you to study in this great institution.

1. Highly Ranked

According to the Times Higher Education rating, Tokyo Tech is ranked 4th in Japan and 20th in the world in Engineering. Tokyo Tech alumni have strong post-graduation opportunities due to the school’s extensive history and credibility. According to the New York Times, Tokyo Tech is the 14th most employable university globally.

2. A Cutting-Edge Library

The Institute Library, completed in 2011, was finished in February 2011. Because of its distinctive triangular form, many people lovingly refer to it as the “cheesecake.” It also has an open-plan basement section, which gives the library a huge, expansive atmosphere – unlike most libraries. The open-plan layout also provides for a bigger overall floor space of 8,600m2. MEXT designated the library as a National Center for Overseas Periodicals. This provides Tokyo Tech students with an unrivaled array of resource material.

3. Museum and Centennial Hall Building

The Museum and Centennial Hall Building was initially constructed, with its unique, sharp edges and combination of metal and concrete standing in stark contrast to the wooden Ookayama Station. This skyscraper, dubbed Gundam after a popular anime about humanoid robot weaponry, has stood in the face of an ever-changing Ookayama environment and is now not just a symbol of Tokyo Tech but also of Ookayama.

4. Environmental Energy Innovation Building (EEI)

Tokyo Tech launched the EEI in 2012 as a demonstration of what is possible and as a promise for a brighter future. This facility is outfitted with cutting-edge green technology, which helps to keep carbon emissions at nearly 40% of those of a typical Tokyo Tech research building. 4570 solar panels adorn the walls, producing a total of 650kW, which is utilized to power the building.

The EEI Building also makes use of technologies to harness the power of inefficient energy. Many of these complex procedures are closely monitored by tiny sensors and computers, which utilize algorithms to calculate the parameters required to ensure maximum efficiency at all times.

5. Accommodation

All freshly enrolled students have the option of living in student housing. Students interested in attending Tokyo Tech have three alternatives. However, students are not guaranteed housing.

6. English-taught degrees

Tokyo Tech has only one English program at the undergraduate level, The Global Scientists and Engineer Program. This program, which began in 2016, is aimed at students who have little or no knowledge of Japanese. Students participating in the GSEP program will be enrolled in the Department of Science and Engineering. This interdisciplinary program takes a somewhat different approach to core courses than other colleges — many of the modules will be team-taught, project-based learning structures that focus more on interdisciplinary education in a wide range of areas.

Tokyo Institute of Technology Acceptance Rate

What is the Tokyo Institute of Technology acceptance rate? There is no definitive data on the institution’s acceptance rate. However, according to statistics, getting into university is not that tough if you satisfy all entry standards.

Tokyo Institute of Technology Scholarship for International Students

For international students, there are two types of scholarships offered. The Japanese government Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology Scholarship (MEXT) and private scholarships. The winner of a MEXT Scholarship is known as a MEXT Scholarship Student, whilst all other overseas students, regardless of scholarship recipient status, are referred to as privately-funded students.

There are two ways for students to be considered for the MEXT Scholarship.

One method is through an Embassy Recommendation, in which Japanese embassies and consulates suggest MEXT Scholarship candidates. The alternative method is through a University Recommendation, which Tokyo Tech uses to suggest individuals for MEXT Scholarships. MEXT will ultimately select beneficiaries after collecting suggestions from Japanese embassies and institutions. Those who are chosen to receive the MEXT Scholarship will get the following benefits:

Students enrolled in Japanese Intensive Courses and Research Students will get 146,000 yen per month.

Students enrolled in the Master’s Program: 147,000 yen each month

Students in the Doctoral Program: 148,000 yen per month

120,000 JPY per month for undergraduate students

Expenses for Travel: Each scholarship recipient will be issued with an economy class plane ticket between the international airport nearest to his/her place of residence in his/her country of nationality and Narita or Haneda International Airport, in line with MEXT regulations. The beneficiary is responsible for paying insurance costs for travel to and from Japan. The airport from which the beneficiary travels or returns must be in the country of his or her nationality.

Tokyo Institute of Technology Ranking

Tokyo Institute of Technology is one of Japan’s top ten universities. Every year, the institution is ranked among the top 5% of the world’s best universities. It specialized in the following courses, Arts and Humanities; Engineering and Technology; Life Sciences and Medicine; Natural Science; Social Sciences and Management; Mathematics; Physics and Chemistry. When it comes to educational quality, the institution is among the finest, placing in the top 100 in worldwide rankings.

According to the Times Higher Education rankings, Tokyo Tech is placed fourth in Japan and twentieth worldwide in Engineering. Tokyo Tech alumni have strong post-graduation opportunities due to the school’s extensive history and credibility.

Admissions Requirements

Foreign applicants can get admission into the institution using two methods. Please keep in mind that all examinations, whether oral or written, are held in Japanese. You can select either technique based on your preferences.

You should take both the university entrance test conducted by the National Centre for University Admission Examinations (NCUEE, website in Japanese) and the Tokyo Tech entrance examination (Admission Division). The criteria are the same as for normal Japanese students.

You should take the Japan Student Services Organization’s (JASSO) Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students (EJU) and Tokyo Tech’s Special Screening Examination for Foreign Undergraduate Students. These standards are designed expressly for international students.

Popular Courses in Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tokyo Tech has a vast range of English options for individuals interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree. Many of these degree programs do not need candidates to have any prior knowledge of Japanese. There are presently eight programs from which students can choose:

International Graduate Program in Science for Innovative Leaders

Super Smart Society Engineering Program

Program for Highly-skilled Professionals for a Super Smart Society Supported by Advanced Materials and Chemical Technology

International Graduate Program on Applied Artificial Intelligence and Cyber-Intelligence

Advanced Materials and Chemical Technology Supported Program for Highly Skilled Professionals for a Super Smart Society

Postgraduate Program for Environmental Designers Contributing to Resilient Cities

Graduate Program to Foster Global Ecosystems

Global Engineering Program for Inclusive Society and Sustainable Environment

Postgraduate programs at Tokyo Tech are divided into two categories: Integrated Doctoral Education Programs (IDP) and Master’s Programs. The IDP is a combined postgraduate degree program that combines the masters and doctorate programs into a single continuous course of study. Students who achieve great achievements throughout each phase of the study will be entitled to lower their duration of study in that corresponding period, allowing them to graduate with both a master’s and a doctorate in a minimum of three years.

Tuition at the Tokyo Institute of Technology

As part of the admissions process, candidates must complete tests. Tokyo Institute of Technology has one of the world’s most stringent admissions processes, admitting only one out of every ten applications. The academic year is divided into semesters, as at many other Japanese educational institutions. Tuition for bachelor’s degrees is around $4,712 USD per year, while a master’s program in a year of studies will cost you 4,712 USD. However, there are various scholarships to supplement these tuition fees.

Tokyo Institute of Technology Financial Aid

There is no information available concerning the institution’s financial assistance. Applicants can, however, apply for either a government or a private scholarship. Tokyo Tech offers both the MEXT scholarship program and the JASSO scholarship as government-funded scholarships.

To qualify for the JASSO scholarship (Monbukagakusho Honors Scholarship for Privately Financed International Students), students must submit an “Application for a Privately Funded scholarship. Alternatively, students can also apply directly for scholarships that do not require university recommendations after reviewing the application paperwork and conditions posted on bulletin boards, and application forms are accessible at the Student Support Division on Ookayama Campus. This information is also available online; however, it is only available to current students.

Popular Alumni of the Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tokyo Institute of Technology ranks 512th in the world, 104th in Asia, and 44th in Japan. Two Tokyo Institute of Technology alumni were awarded Nobel Prizes in Chemistry and Physiology or Medicine. Below are some popular alumni of this great institution:

Satoru Iwata was a Japanese entrepreneur, video game programmer, designer, and producer. He was Nintendo’s fourth president and chief executive officer (CEO). He made a significant contribution to widening the appeal of video games by focusing on unique and enjoyable games rather than cutting-edge hardware.

Kan Naoto – politician, university professor, a theoretical physicist. From June 2010 until September 2011, Naoto Kan served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ). Kan was the only Prime Minister to serve for more than a year since Junichiro Koizumi resigned in 2006

Yoshimoto Takaaki – Yoshimoto Takaaki, also known as Rymei Yoshimoto, was a Tokyo-based Japanese poet, literary critic, and philosopher. He is the father of cartoonist Yoko Haruno and Japanese writer Banana Yoshimoto.

Toshiwo Doko – Toshiwo Doko was a Japanese engineer born in Okayama’s Mitsu District who served as the Manager, President, and Chairman of Ishikawajima Heavy Industry (IHI) and Toshiba.

Hideki Shirakawa – Hideki Shirakawa is a Japanese chemist, engineer, and Emeritus Professor at Tsukuba University and Zhejiang University. He is primarily recognized for developing conductive polymers. He shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2000 with Alan MacDiarmid and Alan Heeger.

Akitoshi Kawazu – Akitoshi Kawazu is a game creator, director, producer, and writer from Japan. He joined Square (later Square Enix) in 1985 and went on to become a core developer for the first two Final Fantasy titles before becoming the founder and chief developer for the SaGa series.

Shji Hamada – Shji Hamada was a potter from Japan. He was a notable impact on twentieth-century studio pottery and a major role in the mingei folk-art movement, establishing Mashiko into a world-renowned pottery center. He was named a “Living National Treasure” in 1955.

Kenjiro Takayanagi – Kenjiro Takayanagi was a pioneer in the creation of television in Japan. Despite his lack of popularity in the West, he invented the world’s first all-electronic television receiver and is known as “the father of television.”

Kawai Kanjir – Kawai Kanjir was a Japanese potter who was a significant figure in the mingei (Japanese folk art) and studio pottery movements, with Bernard Leach, Shji Hamada, Kenkichi Tomimoto, Shik Munakata, Keisuke Serizawa, and Tatsuz Shimaoka.

Tetsuo Saito – Tetsuo Saito is a Japanese politician from the New Komeito Party who serves in the Diet’s House of Representatives (national legislature). Saito is the Minister of the Environment and is presently serving his sixth term in the Lower House via Chugoku proportional election.