Tennessee Insurance Department Uses Mediation to Settle Claims Disputes, Returns $8M

The Tennessee Division of Commerce and Insurance coverage returned greater than $8 million to policyholders in 2021 by way of mediation between shoppers and insurance coverage firms, the division introduced this week.

The division investigated and mediated some 2,900 complaints by policyholders, which resulted in beforehand denied claims being overturned and extra advantages paid, TDCI stated in a bulletin.

Huddleston

“Shoppers typically really feel annoyed and overwhelmed coping with insurance-related points. I need to guarantee them that our devoted Client Insurance coverage Companies staff is able to help always,” stated TDCI Assistant Commissioner Invoice Huddleston. “Shoppers ought to do not forget that submitting a criticism is at all times an possibility once they really feel a declare has been unjustly denied, or if they’ve questions or considerations about their insurance coverage insurance policies.”

The information launch didn’t listing the insurance coverage firms concerned or the kinds of claims.

source