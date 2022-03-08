Central Baptist College Endowed Scholarship Grants 2022-2023

Intending to break financial barriers for motivated and intelligent students who wish to earn a degree, Central Baptist College is delighted to offer its Endowed Scholarship Grants which is open for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is offered to all international students that wants to pursue a degree programme at Central Baptist College. To be eligible, students must complete their scholarship as well FAFSA application form. Tuition fee support can be expected.

Central Baptist College is a private college in Conway, Arkansas. CBC was founded in 1952 as Conway Baptist College, using the former campus of Central College, defunct since 1947. Central Baptist College is ranked 66th in Regional Colleges South.

Host Institution:

Central Baptist College, USA

Degree Level:

Undergraduate Degree

Course/Subject Areas:

Foundation or undergraduate programmes offered at CBC can be applied for.

Number of Scholarships:

Not Given

Target Group:

All foreign students are eligible to apply

Application Deadline:

15th March 2022 is the deadline to make an application for the scholarship

Scholarship Value/Duration:

Central Baptist College will provide the lucky selected students with a scholarship to support their studies in USA.

Eligible Criteria for the Central Baptist College Endowed Scholarship Grants 2022-2023

To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be identified as international students at CBC.

Freshmen applying must provide ACT or SAT results with a minimum score of 19 and its equivalent ST score respectively.

The students must submit scores in one of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 61

TOEFL PBT – 500

TOEFL CBT – 173

IELTS – 6.5

CAE – 162

PTE – 42.

Application Instructions

How to Apply: The applicants need to apply for admission through the online portal of the university. To apply for this scholarship, the students must fill out the Endowed and Cash Scholarship application form and must also complete their FAFSA

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit official transcripts.

Website:

Official Link for admission, Please click the application link below for the scholarship link.

APPLY HERE