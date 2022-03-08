University of Hartford International Student Tuition Fee Scholarships 2022-2023

Are you passionate about your artistic goals? Then this opportunity might just be right for you! The University of Hartford is offering International talented Student Scholarship directed towards the Tuition Fee for the academic year 2022-2023.

All international students are eligible to apply for this scholarship, given that they apply for an undergraduate programme in music, theatre, dance, or fine arts discipline of study. Students will be evaluated based on their admission application for the scholarship. The tuition fee of the applied programme will be covered.

The University of Hartford is a private university in West Hartford, Connecticut. The University of Hartford is ranked 213th in National Universities. The university has engaged in six decades and counting in providing a world-class education to a global student body.

Host Institution:

University of Hartford, USA

Degree Level:

Undergraduate Degree

Number of Scholarships:

Not Given

Target Group:

Students from all foreign countries are eligible to apply

Application Deadline:

Admission at Hartford is done on a rolling basis. However, 15th November 2022 is the early action application deadline.

Scholarship Value/Duration:

The lucky applicants selected by the University of Hartford will be offered this scholarship towards the tuition fee of their applied study programme.

Eligible Criteria for the University of Hartford International Student Tuition Fee Scholarships 2022-2023

To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have demonstrated talent in music, theatre, dance, or fine arts.

The applicants must be a graduate of, or student who will be graduated from, an accredited secondary school or must have passed a state secondary school equivalency examination.

The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 110

TOEFL at home 80

Pearsons – 58.

Application Instructions

How to Apply: Students are required to first apply for admission at Hartford. All eligible international applicants will be considered after a successful application is made.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Recommendation

Essay

Bank Statement

Financial Sponsorship Certification Form

An Art Portfolio with a minimum of 15-20 pieces of your art.

APPLY HERE