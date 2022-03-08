University of Missouri St. Louis Freshman Merit International Scholarship Grants 2022-2023

The University of Missouri St. Louis is glad to offer an educational opportunity to outstanding and talented students. The Freshman Merit International Scholarship Grants is open for the academic year 2022-2023.

The educational grant is exclusively offered to all First-time college students who will be admitted at USML for an undergraduate degree coursework. Both International and Home students can apply for this award. Tuition Fee support can be expected from this scholarship opportunity. The scholarship will be awarded on merit basis.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis is a public research university in St. Louis, Missouri. Established in 1963, it is one of four universities in the University of Missouri System and its newest. The University of Missouri–St. Louis is ranked #239 in National Universities.

Why choose to study at the University of Missouri – St. Louis? The University of Missouri–St. Louis will be a beacon of hope, a force for good, and a leader in the pursuit of excellence in education, impactful research, and community service. They boldly assert that education is for everyone who is willing and able to seek it out.

Host Institution:

University of Missouri St. Louis, USA

Degree Level:

Undergraduate Degree

Target Group:

Both USA and International Students can apply

Number of Scholarships:

Not Given

Application Deadline:

The admission application deadline for the fall and spring semesters of study is 1st June 2022. However, students who have applied and been admitted by 1st March 2022 will be given priority. Students must apply accordingly.

Scholarship Value/Duration:

The University of Missouri – St. Louis will provide the selected students the $2,500 – $6,000 per year towards their undergraduate studies.

Eligible Criteria for the University of Missouri St. Louis Freshman Merit International Scholarship Grants 2022-2023

To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be first-time college students.

Students must meet the academic requirements of their country of origin.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 61

IELTS – 5.5

PTE – 44

Duolingo – 85 to 90

Application Instructions

How to Apply: To apply for admission, students are required to fill the application form of the university online. All eligible students will automatically be considered for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit transcripts of all years of high school education.

