European Countries That Offers Tuition Free Education

Friends, there are a number of countries in Europe where you can study for free at university. These universities allow national and international students, especially European students, to study at no cost .

There are also some scholarships to subsidize studies at one of these universities abroad.

Some of the destinations where you can study for free at a university in Europe are Scotland, Finland, Austria, Germany, Cyprus, Malta, Greece, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia or the Czech Republic.

List of European countries where you can study for free

Although registration is free, you should know that there are a series of expenses that you run on your own. To do this, you can always opt for other scholarships or temporary jobs where you can cover these expenses.

Study for free in Finland

Finland is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to education. A country that stands out for its educational system, among other things.

In this destination you can study a degree for free , there are no tuition fees to study in Finland regardless of the level of studies and / or the nationality of the student.

Be careful, though, the fact that there is no tuition does not mean that the studies are going to be completely free, since even when there are no tuition fees, you still have to cover living expenses during your studies in Finland.

Study for free in Austria

There are a number of scholarships that are intended for international students. With them you will be exempt from paying tuition fees in public universities in Austria and you will only have to pay the entrance fee to the Student Union and insurance.

The cost to study in Austria is approximately 800 euros per month that covers accommodation, food and personal expenses.

Study for free in Scotland

Unlike the rest of the British territories, undergraduate students in Scotland’s public universities are exempt from paying any type of tuition. These regulations apply to both Scottish and European students.

Scottish universities also have an extensive scholarship program, especially for postgraduate studies.

The cost of studying in Norway: Living expenses in Norway are higher than in many other countries. Accommodation costs can be around NOK 90,000-100,000 per year.

Study for free in Germany

Since October 2014, all Universities in Germany are exempt from charging tuition fees for undergraduate studies for all students, including international students.

In some federal states, universities charge a semester fee (about 50 euros) and administration fees. This structure may change in the future so you have to check it to be informed about the registration fees in the different federal states of Germany.

The language of instruction in most universities here is German.

Study for free in Cyprus

Cyprus is another of the countries where you can study a degree for free at university. Although the language in Cyprus is Greek and Turkish, many universities are offering their degrees in English.

For students from non-EU countries tuition at the Cypriot public university costs an average of 3,500 euros per year.

Cyprus has more than just free tuition for university students. It has an enviable climate throughout the year, good beaches and a low cost of living.

Study for free in Sweden

Sweden is another of the northern European destinations where you can study for free at a university. It offers an education of a higher level and quality, of course, like the other Scandinavian countries , the cost of living in this destination is high.

Most degree programs are usually in Swedish, however, you can find some programs in English. These are usually designed, above all, for international students.

Study for free in Malta

Malta also offers the opportunity to study for free at the university. In addition, this destination, like Cyprus, presents a number of attractions unlike the northern European countries: good weather, beaches, a cheaper life and the degrees are taught in English.

Study for free in Denmark

As you can see, you can study for free in all the Nordic countries. Of course, most of the degree programs are taught in the official language of the country, in this case, Danish. Still, you can find some degree programs where you can study for free at the university of Denmark in English language.

Another of the aid options that are presented when studying for free at a university in Denmark is the aid of around 750 euros per month that the Danish government grants to university students .

Study for free in Greece

All universities in Greece offer free tuition except one, the Hellenic Open University, as it is a distance education university. The language of the degree programs in the universities of Greece are in Greek although you can find some programs taught in English.

An ideal destination if you don’t like the cold of the Nordic countries.

Study for free in Slovenia

Slovenian universities offer free tuition for all students from European Union countries . As in the rest of the countries mentioned, there are some (administrative) fees to pay that do not exceed 30 euros. Most of the programs are offered in Slovenian, however, there are also some in English.