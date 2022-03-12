Insurance Department Reclaims Over $15 Million in 2021 Restitution Payments for Pennsylvania Consumers

Harrisburg, PA – As we speak, Pennsylvania Performing Insurance coverage Commissioner Michael Humphreys introduced the Insurance coverage Division reclaimed $15,289,806 in 2021 for greater than 41,000 customers who had funds stolen, funds improperly processed, or different types of restitution or credit score as a consequence of them because of firm errors or unethical conduct.

“Pennsylvania customers’ rights and protections are assured to them by means of state regulation and the Insurance coverage Division works diligently to carry the companies we regulate accountable,” mentioned Humphreys. “We shield customers by holding these companies to the very best requirements.”

The Insurance coverage Division is devoted to requiring truthful enterprise follow requirements from insurance coverage corporations and insurance coverage professionals to make sure that customers in Pennsylvania obtain all protections to which they’re entitled below the state’s legal guidelines and rules. This work includes researching and resolving complaints from customers, investigating allegations of misconduct from insurance coverage corporations, brokers, brokers, and others, and making certain that training professionals are correctly licensed.

In 2021, 41,032 customers round Pennsylvania acquired some type of restitution cost or credit score. Beneath are some examples:

Restoration of stolen funds when an agent collected cost from a client for a coverage or annuity however didn’t ship the cash to the insurance coverage firm;

Processing and cost of beforehand denied or underpaid claims when an organization didn’t pay a declare because it ought to below the patron’s coverage;

Refunding of overcharged premiums when an insurance coverage firm was discovered to be charging premiums above the speed that had been permitted by the Insurance coverage Division.

Humphreys additionally famous that in some circumstances, the division’s findings can lead to extra penalties, akin to a suspension or revocation of a license, being assessed towards the offending social gathering. For instance, after thorough examinations and investigations in 2021, the division issued greater than $512,000.00 in enforcement penalties for violations of Pennsylvania’s insurance coverage legal guidelines.

In case you have a query about your insurance coverage or must file a criticism, chances are you’ll contact the Insurance coverage Division’s Bureau of Shopper Providers at 1-877-881-6388 or on-line.

