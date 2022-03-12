List Of Top Public Universities In USA

What are the top public universities in the United States today? If you have been asking yourself that question, your trouble is about to be over. Even though the resources available to private universities mean they are dominating the higher institution in the U.S, we should not overlook the best public Universities. These universities are mostly grouped into “systems” and they are owned and operated by the state government.

Every state in the United States must have at least one public university and some even have more. Students who live in a state and apply to a public institution there usually get discounts. Based on the data collected online, we have put together the top public universities in the USA.

List of Top Public Universities in the United States of America

The University of California, Los Angeles

UCLA, as it is fondly called, is a public research university that was founded in 1919 making it the 4th oldest university in California. It is the most applies school in America enrolling about 12,800 graduates and 31,500 undergraduates. UCLA is one of the most top Public Universities in the USA.

This institution offers about 337 graduate and undergraduate degree programs in different ranges of disciplines. They have about 125 majors and 80 minors for undergraduates and their most popular majors are biology, psychology, economics, political science, and business.

The University of California has 7 professional schools, 4 professional health science schools, and 6 undergraduate colleges. In 1974, the school was elected as part of the Association of American Universities.

As of 2017, they have affiliations to 3 field medalists, 2 chief scientists of the U.S Air force, 5 Turing Award winners and 24 Nobel Laureates. It is one of the public schools that are considered to provide Ivy League quality of education. In 2019, it was named the best public university in the USA by US News & World Report.

Their athletes, the Bruins have won national championship 129 times, NCCA 118 times their staffs and coaches have won 251 Olympic medals. The notable alumni in that school are Taylor Wang who is the first Chinese astronaut, Tom Bradley who is the first African American Mayor, Troy Aikman, super Bowl quarterback and James Franco, a highly successful actor.

The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

UM or U OF M is a public university that was founded in 1817 in Detroit as the University of Michigania. In 1837, the school was moved to Ann Arbor onto 40 acres to what is now their Central Campus.

They have 2 other campuses in Dearborn and Flint. The institution is one of the founding members of the Association of American Universities. Their annual research expenditure is about $1.5 and is therefore considered as one of the best research universities in the United States.

When the university was founded, they had 7 students who were being taught by 2 professors and by 1866, their population grew to 1,205. The first women were admitted in 1870 into the school.

As of 2019, they have had affiliations with 1 field Medalists, 6 Turing Award winners, and 25 Nobel Prize winners. The University of Michigan has one of the largest Alumni in the world with over 540,00 people. They offer graduate programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Humanities, and Social Science.

The University of California, Berkeley

Cal or UC Berkeley is a public institution that was found in 1868 that is located in Berkeley, California. It is also one of the 14 founders of the Association of American Universities. In 2015, they had up to $789 million in R & D expenditures.

It is the home to many institutes such as Space Sciences Laboratory and the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute. The University is a partner with the University of California, San Francisco and they offer a joint medical program together at USCF Medical center.

As of 2019, the University of California, Berkeley alumni, researchers, and faculty members which include 25 Turing Award members, 14 Field Medalists, and 107 Nobel laureates. Some of their achievements are discovering 16 elements of the periodic table more than any university globally.

Ernest Lawrence also invented the cyclotron at Berkeley in 1930. The school has also won 207 Olympic medals, 20 Academy Awards, 19 Pulitzer, 19 Wolf Prizes and 45 MacArthur Fellowships. In the 1940s, a Berkeley physicist, the father of Atomic Bomb, J.R Oppenheimer led the project to create the first atomic bomb.

The school’s alumni have created and founded many companies in the world. The University is one of the leading institutions which produce successful entrepreneurs.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

UNC or North Carolina is a public research university and also one of the top public universities in the USA that is located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It is one of the flagships of the University of North Carolina system and was chartered in 1789.

They started enrolling students in 1795 making it one of the oldest public universities in the USA. It is the only higher institution to have ever held classes and gradated students in the eighteenth century.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill became coeducational and started desegregation in 1951 when they admitted African-American students under Robert Burton House.

They opened their hospital, UNC Health Care in 1952 for treatment and research and they have since specialized in the care of cancer. The students and alumni of the institution are publicly known as Tar Heels. The school offers 107 masters, 74 doctoral and 71 bachelor degree programs.

Some of the institution alumni are 98 members of congress, 38 Governors, a president and Vice President of the United States of America. Additional ones are 23 Pulitzer Prize winners, 9 Nobel Prize laureates, 49 Rhodes Scholars, 9 World cup winners, 3 astronauts, 9 cabinet members and 39 Henry Luce scholars.

The students run a newspaper “The Daily Tar Heel” which has won national awards and their first student radio created the first internet radio broadcast. This institution has also achieved great thing athletically and is notable in women’s soccer, women’s field hockey and men’s basketball.

According to Washington Monthly, U.S. News & Monthly Report and the Academic Ranking of World University, it was among the top 30 universities in the USA back in 2018. It is almost among the universities that provide quality and experience just like an Ivy League University.

The University of Virginia

UVA is a public research institution that was founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is mostly known for its student-run honor code, historic foundations, and secret societies. It is the first American South University to be elected to the Association of American Universities.

In 2015, the journal science praised the University of Virginia with two out of the top ten scientific breakthroughs globally. The institution offers 121 majors to their 3 professional and 8 undergraduate schools they have.

Their athletes are called Cavaliers and they were the leader of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the NCCA championship men team. The institution notable alumni have founded companies like CNET and Reddit which has produced more than 2.3 million jobs and $1.6 trillion in revenue annually.