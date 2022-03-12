List of Top Universities in Australia And Their Tuition Fees

Want to study in Australia? Please continue reading to discover List of Top Universities in Australia And Their Tuition Fees.

Australia is a very beautiful country and continent surrounded by the Indian and Pacific oceans. Its major cities – Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide – are coastal. Its capital, Canberra, is inland.

List of Top Universities in Australia And Their Tuition Fees

The country is known for its Sydney Opera House, the Great Barrier Reef, a vast interior desert wilderness called the Outback, and unique animal species like kangaroos and duck-billed platypuses. Many students choose to study in Australia because of the high standard of education in the country. Also, the degrees and certificates offered by Australian Universities are recognized globally. Students are allowed to work part time while studying in this country. Today, I want to provide you with a list of universities in Australia so you can contact them and start your admission application.

List of Top Universities in Australia And Their Tuition Fees

 University of Adelaide

 University of Ballarat

 University of Canberra

 University of Divinity

 University of Melbourne

 University of New England

 University of New South Wales

 University of Newcastle

 University of Notre Dame Australia

 University of Queensland

 University of South Australia

 University of Southern Queensland

 University of Sydney

 University of Tasmania

 University of Technology, Sydney

 University of the Sunshine Coast

 University of Western Australia

 University of Wollongong

 Victoria University

 Victorian College of the Arts

 Western Sydney University

 Western Sydney University – Bankstown

 Western Sydney University – Campbelltown

 Western Sydney University – Hawkesbury

 Western Sydney University – The College

 College of Law Sydney

 Curtin University of Technology

 Deakin University

 Edith Cowan University

 Einstein College of Australia

 Emerald Agricultural College

 Excelsia College

 Flinders University

 Griffith College

 Griffith University

List of Top Universities in Australia And Their Tuition Fees

Tuition fees in these universities range from $15,000 to $30,000 per year and can be paid on a semester by semester bases. So if you have the money, avail yourself of this opportunity that will take your life and your career to the next level. You can apply for admission online through the university portal, but before you start ensure that you have met the admission requirements first.