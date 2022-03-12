Michigan drivers starting to receive $400 insurance refunds

Deposits are hitting financial institution accounts for eligible drivers whereas the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Affiliation (MCCA) begins to ship out refunds to auto insurance coverage firms for policyholders.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Division of Insurance coverage and Monetary Providers (DIFS) Director Anita Fox confirmed Michiganders are beginning to obtain their $400 per-vehicle refunds.

Auto insurers should ship out refund checks or ACH deposits to eligible drivers as rapidly as potential and no later than Could 9, Whitmer said.

“Our bipartisan auto insurance coverage reforms have considerably lowered the price of auto insurance coverage for households. And beginning this week, because of that reform, Michiganders are getting $400 refund checks per automobile for each insured driver, placing cash in individuals’s pockets,” Whitmer stated. “We are going to proceed working to save lots of Michiganders cash to allow them to pay their payments and put meals on the desk.”

Anybody who had a automobile, motorbike, or RV that was insured by a coverage that meets the minimal insurance coverage necessities to drive on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, is eligible to obtain a refund for that automobile.

“If you’re eligible for a refund, your auto insurer will ship it to you mechanically and you don’t want to take motion. Incorrect data might trigger delays, so drivers could want to affirm that their insurer has their present handle and banking data,” Fox stated. “Now that the refund course of has begun, it’s particularly necessary for shoppers to be alert for potential scams. Nobody ought to name you looking for your private data with a purpose to get your refund, and in case you get such a name – grasp up and name your insurance coverage agent or firm on to confirm the legitimacy of the decision.”

These eligible will obtain $400 per automobile or $80 per historic automobile. Present playing cards, premium reductions, and credit towards present or future balances aren’t allowed.

In December 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to return $3 billion of the excess funds to Michiganders whereas sustaining $2 billion in surplus funds to make sure continuity of look after catastrophic accident survivors.

Eligible policyholders who don’t obtain their refunds by Could 9 ought to contact their auto insurer or agent. For extra details about the auto insurance coverage refunds, go to MCCA’s web site.

