Tuition Free Universities In Europe – Check it Out

Some countries in Europe are tuition free for international students. What this means is that as an international student you are not expected to pay tuition fees. You only have to take care of your living expenses and pay some semester contribution fees.

This opportunity is good for individuals who really want to study abroad but do not have the needed finances to achieve this. If you find yourself in this category, consider studying in tuition fees universities where you will not have to pay fees. At the moment, the countries that are giving free education include; Germany and Norway.

Finland used to operate tuition free education but that was abolished few years ago, so students no pay fees. In today’s article we are going to focus on European countries offering tuition free education for international students.

Germany

Germany for many years now has been training international students without accepting tuition fees. All public universities in Germany are tuition free, but private universities charge fees which usually range from 4000 to 25,000 Euros per year depending on the program. If you want to study in Germany there are steps you have to take to achieve this. The first step is to start searching for universities offering your program and once you have seen one, write to the university asking for application forms or other modes of application. Most universities in Germany accept application through Uni-assist or through their portal.

After applying for admission and getting the offer, the next step is to start visa processing. Please note that to apply for Germany student visa, one will be expected to have the sum of 11,000 Euros in a blocked account. You might be wondering why this amount is needed and in a blocked account. Yes, let me explain.

The estimated cost of living in Germany is put at 600 to 800 Euros per month. The German government wants to be sure that you have enough of money to take care of your living expenses for a period of 1 year since education is free. When you divide 10,000 Euros by 12 months you will arrive at about 800 Euros which is the estimated monthly cost of living in Germany. Once visa has been issued and the student travels to Germany, he will be expected to withdraw maximum of 600 Euros till the money finishes from the account.

So like I always advise my clients, if you don’t have this amount of money, better forget about studying in Germany

List of some public universities in Germany

Bingen University of Applied Sciences

Bochum University of Applied Sciences

University of Applied Sciences Bonn-Rhein-Sieg

Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences

University of Applied Sciences Braunschweig / WolfenbÃ¼ttel

Coburg University of Applied Sciences

Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences

Deggendorf University of Applied Sciences

University of Applied Sciences for Business

University of Applied Sciences for Medium-sized Enterprises (FHM)

Dortmund University of Applied Sciences

Dusseldorf University of Applied Sciences

Eberswalde University of Applied Sciences

University of Applied Sciences Erfurt

Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, University of Social Sciences

Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, University of Technology

Flensburg University of Applied Sciences

Frankfurt am Main University of Applied Sciences

Fulda University of Applied Sciences

University of Applied Sciences for Public Libraries Bonn

University of Applied Sciences for Business

University of Applied Sciences for Economics and Management (FOM)

University of Applied Sciences for Technology and Economics Berlin

University of Applied Sciences for Administration and Justice Berlin

Berlin University of Applied Sciences

Furtwangen University of Applied Sciences

University of Applied Sciences Gelsenkirchen / Botrop

Giessen-Friedberg University of Applied Sciences

Hamburg University of Applied Sciences

Hanover University of Applied Sciences

Harz University of Applied Sciences

Heidelberg University of Applied Sciences