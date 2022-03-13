International Scholarships at Albion College, USA

Albion College is inviting international students to experience advanced education in the USA with the help of its International Scholarships established for the academic year 2022-2023.

International students who meet or exceed the minimum requirements for admission will be eligible to win this scholarship. Scholarship winners will be decided on the basis of academic achievements and admission applications. The scholarship award will be directed towards the cost of education at Albion.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college in Albion, Michigan. Albion College is ranked 128th in National Liberal Arts Colleges. It is an undergraduate, liberal arts institution committed to academic excellence.

Why choose to study at Albion College? Albion College is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective. The College immerses students in the creation and processing of knowledge and graduates skilled architects of societal change, active citizens, and future leaders.

Application Deadline: The enrolment deposit deadline for both Early Action and Rolling Admission is 1st May 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Albion College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all foreign regions are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate programmes offered at Albion College are eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be international students admitted to the applied programme at Albion College.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply to Albion College through the college’s application portal or through the Common Application portal. All eligible international students will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Academic records

International transcript evaluation

Application essay

Recommendation letter

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a minimum grade of 2.5 cumulative GPA.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 53

Duolingo – 100

Benefits

Scholarships to cover the tuition fee costs of the applied programme at Albion College will be awarded to selected candidates.

Apply Now