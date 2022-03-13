Latin American and Caribbean Scholarships at New College of Florida, USA – Apply Now

Experience learning experiences abroad that will help you become a global citizen with the help of the Latin American/Caribbean Scholarships organized by the New College of Florida in the USA for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship programme has exclusively been established for students from the Caribbean countries and Latin America that want to pursue an undergraduate study at NCF. The scholarship stands at an award value of $80,000, dispensed over the course of 4 years.

Founded in 1960 as a private institution known simply as New College, New College of Florida is a public liberal arts college in Sarasota, Florida. New College of Florida is ranked #82 in National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Why choose to study at the New College of Florida? New College of Florida is committed to providing quality education to students of high ability who, because of their ability, deserve a program of study that is both demanding and stimulating.

Application Deadline: All application materials and scholarship applications must be made by 1st April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: New College of Florida

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $80,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from the USA and Caribbean countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes offered at NCF are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be a citizen and residents of one of the Latin American/Caribbean countries on the list below and seeking to study on an eligible visa.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply via the New College Application Portal or via the Common Application portal. All eligible students will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to provide official transcripts (One from each school attended, from high school through college), Credential Evaluation and Translation and a recommendation letter, which is optional.

Admission Requirements: Students must submit all necessary documents by the designated deadline.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 83

TOEFL PBT – 560

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

The students selected by the New College of Florida for this scholarship will be awarded $80,000 ($20,000 per year for up to 4 years) towards the cost of their undertaken study programme.

Apply Now