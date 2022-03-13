Tiffin University Green & Gold Grants for International Students in USA – Apply Now

Do you want to study in the USA? If yes, then don’t miss the opportunity to apply for the International Green & Gold Grants offered by Tiffin University.

The scholarship programme aims to support international students who want to apply for the undergraduate degree programme for the academic year 2022-2023.

Applicants from all around the world will get amount up to $8,000 in the USA.

Founded in 1888, Tiffin University is well-known throughout the United States for its excellent academic programmes, knowledgeable teachers, and tranquil studying atmosphere. For 30 years, the city of Tiffin was the first in Ohio to have an electric power plant and only the third in the country.

Why study at Tiffin University? While studying at this university, students can attend the Professional Development Workshop. The university offers various scholarships to students to assist them in their higher education. It provides both undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate degrees in various on-campus, off-campus, and online formats. Some attend classes on campus, some attend online only – but all know the value of gaining practical, industry-specific skills in today’s job market. They chose TU knowing our programs will help propel them to their subsequent career success.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by July 15th.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Tiffin University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: $8,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for any undergraduate programs at the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Students must have a GPA of 2.399 & Below

Candidates must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

Students must be International.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at Tiffin University.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit original academic records from high school/secondary school, CV, passport, and other supporting documentation.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must check all the university’s entry requirements.

Language Requirement: Candidates must have a Satisfactory TOEFL score (61 iBT) or IELTS score of 5 or iTEP score of 3.4

Benefits

Tiffin University will cover an award amount of $8,000to the successful candidates for an undergraduate degree.

