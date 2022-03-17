American Indian Scholarships at Augsburg University, USA

Aiming to support and promote the importance of American Indian students on campus, Augsburg University has launched Augsburg’s American Indian Recognition Full Tuition Program for the academic year 2022-2023.

American Indian students are eligible to seize this opportunity. All programmes offered at Augsburg can be applied for under this programme. The winners will have their full tuition fee covered. This application is open to currently enrolled or newly admitted full-time first-year students and is renewable for up to eight full-time fall and spring terms.

Augsburg University is a private university in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and was founded in 1869 as a Norwegian-American Lutheran seminary known as Augsburg Seminarium. Augsburg University is ranked 24th in Regional Universities Midwest.

Why choose to study at Augsburg University? Augsburg University educates students to be informed citizens, thoughtful stewards, critical thinkers, and responsible leaders. The Augsburg experience is supported by an engaged community committed to intentional diversity in its life and work.

Application Deadline: Interested students should complete and receive approval for the program online application before 1st May 2022 for fall enrolment and 1st December 2022 for spring enrolment.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Indian national students are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to undertake any desired undergraduate degree programmes offered at Augsburg.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must demonstrate a commitment, grounded in lived experience, to recognizing the importance and diversity of American Indians in higher education.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applications can be made via the Common Application Portal or via the university portal. All eligible students will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students must provide official secondary school transcripts, exam results, and mark sheets to support their application.

Admission Requirements: Students must meet the course-specific requirements in addition to the English language requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 80 iBT

TOEFL – 8.5 Essentials

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo English Test – 105

Benefits

The scholarship award will cover the full tuition fee of the applied programme at Augsburg University of the selected candidates.

