Nigeria Banks Refunded over N95bn to Customers in 2021 – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday said cumulative refund by banks to customers as at December ending 2021 stood at N95.2 billion.

This is contained in data released by the bank at the opening ceremony of the bank’s 2022 fair held in Jalingo, Taraba State.

While urging the public to always lodge complaints with banks over service-related issues, the apex bank said cumulative complaints from customers as of December 2021 was 27,080, noting that 25,483 complaints were successfully resolved.

Branch Controller of CBN in Jalingo, Mr. Idris Dagona while speaking at the fair said, the Fair was aimed at having an enlightened public and receiving feedback that would enrich future policy reviews and developments.

“The sensitization will also highlight the position of the Bank as a dynamic organisation with a view to promoting confidence in the economy, improve the standard of living for all Nigerians, thereby making CBN a proactive regulator.

Our correspondent reports that the two-day fair in Jalingo, aimed at sensitising the public on all the apex bank’s initiatives to deepen public understanding of the initiatives of the bank.

The sensitization programme focused on the bank’s initiatives such as payment systems, consumer protection, financial inclusion, clean Naira Policy, Micro-Small, and Medium Enterprises finance interventions, and e-naira among others.