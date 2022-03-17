Tips For Better Preparation Of Defense Entrance Exam

Every year millions of candidates intend to join defence forces to serve their nation. Defence forces are diverged into three uniform services: Air force, Army and Navy.

Therefore , defence entrance exams act as a gateway for the candidates who desire to be a part of these defence services. However, passing the defence exam is a tedious task and not a cakewalk as it requires laborious efforts. One needs to study with sheer dedication to crack this hard nut because success is a result of hours, days, weeks and years of constant work and dedication. Candidates need to prepare each and every concept to be fully confident during the exam. In this article, we will discuss some useful tips for better preparation for the defence entrance exam.

Defence forces follow stringent processes to sieve the deserving candidates. There is no doubt that acquiring a defence job requires herculean efforts. However, the majority of candidates always surf the internet to explore easier tips for exam preparation. Let's dig into the main topic and discuss some useful ways for sure shot success in defence exams.

Tips for better preparation for the defence entrance exam:

Speed up your calculations

Almost every defence exam is composed of a mathematics section and candidates assume it as the most difficult section. Nothing is difficult, just practice is requisite to master this section. Mathematics is all about speed and accuracy. Therefore, you need to have a good grip over the formulas and short tricks. Solving questions with short tricks will save your precious time and accurate formulas are essential to give correct answers. The mathematics section of defence exams comprises questions upto 10th and 12th standard. Therefore, you need to practice some basic question types regularly to have a good hand over your calculations.

Master your English section

Plenty of students with non- English backgrounds face difficulty in acing the English section because of lack of vocabulary and poor grammar. There is nothing hard to master in this section, you just need to adapt some changes in your routine in order to be proficient in English. Daily habit of reading English newspapers, novels, journals and magazines can upgrade your skills up to 80%. Through reading you will learn some new words and the way of writing sentences which is the best strategy to widen your vocabulary. Moreover, you can go through the past year's question papers to get an idea about what type of questions you will get in exams.

Be a genius in reasoning section

Solving a reasoning section requires better observation and common sense. Candidates need to have a strong mindset to qualify this section. Generally, the reasoning section incorporates verbal and non- verbal reasoning questions. Verbal reasoning is based on mathematical calculations and English. Whereas, the non verbal section is based on your logic and observation. You can be a genius in the reasoning section by polishing your skills with regular practice.

Quality study material

Quality study material is a base of exam preparation. You need to study from well maintained and well structured notes and books with explanations of each and every topic in detail. Moreover, you can search out your topics on the internet if you are not triumphant with the elaboration given in the book. Appropriate study material and reliable resources can help candidates to crack the defence exam in one go.

Never stuck on questions

Sometimes, situations arise when candidates don’t know the answer to some question and they get confused. The biggest mistake is, they don’t move ahead and try to solve that particular question. Wasting your time on a single question is not advisable. In case, if you get stuck on a question then without bothering, you should move further to attempt other questions. Moreover, if you are not sure about your answer don’t tick any question of your choice and just leave it to avoid negative marking.

Fill OMR sheet carefully

The biggest mistake of aspirants is giving less attention to the OMR sheet. Did you know, filling incorrect details can lead to the cancellation of your exam? Moreover, not marking answers correctly can create confusion which can cause negative marking. Therefore, candidates need to be calm while marking their answers. Sometimes, students get confused and mark wrong answers. Then, they try to cut off the previously marked answer in order to mark the correct one. You should totally avoid this because this is not an appropriate way. As it confuses the examiner .

Maintain a sound health

A candidate with good mental and physical health can give his 100 percent in an exam that too with full concentration. Therefore, you should change your eating and leaving habits and switch to the healthier option. You can make time for meditation, exercise and yoga to enhance your blood circulation. This is a better way to relax your mind and body. In addition, you can include protein, vitamins, calcium, minerals and adequate water in your diet to be energetic during the preparation phase and during examination.

Conclusion:

A smart strategy is essential for exam preparation otherwise your hard work will not bear fruit at all. Therefore, these are some smart tips to ensure better preparation to get an overwhelming victory in defence exams. We hope these tips will help you in the preparation phase.