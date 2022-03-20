Hardin Simmons University International Student Scholarships in USA – Apply Now

To help high achieving international students fulfill their desire to study in the United States, Hardin Simmons University has decided to award the Deans Scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023.

The award is open to international students who wish to study for an undergraduate degree at the Hardin Simmons University. All interested candidates are encouraged to apply for this scholarship.

Hardin Simmons University is a private Baptist university in Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons University is ranked 41st in Regional Universities West. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

Why choose to study at the Hardin Simmons University? The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Application Deadline: Applications are accepted through August 2022 for the fall 2022 start.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Hardin Simmons University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $12,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes offered at Hardin Simmons can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be incoming freshman students at Hardin Simmons.

The applicants must have 1130SAT (or) 23ACT (or) 74 CLT.

The applicants must have a GPA of 2.75 to renew the scholarship.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to make their admission applications on the designated university portal. All students that meet the criteria will automatically be considered for this scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Statement of purpose

Transcripts of all secondary work

Admission Requirements: The applicants must fulfil the requirements in the application checklist for international students proposed by the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 95

Benefits

Students successfully selected by the Hardin Simmons University will be offered $21,000 as an annual award towards their cost of study.

