KU Full-tuition International Excellence Awards in USA – Apply Now

Remove the economic hurdles that stand on your way of education. Apply for the Full-tuition International Excellence Awards at the University of Kansas and support your study in the USA.
These study grants are open for the international first-year and transfer students who wish to enter the undergraduate degree program at the university.
Founded in 1865, The University of Kansas is a public research university with five campuses. KU provides hundreds of undergraduate and graduates degree programs. There are many different major options, as well as different pre-professional programs.
Why study at the University of Kansas? KU offers its students research, internships, study abroad, and other opportunities for educational enrichment. It is committed to implementing the highest-quality undergraduate, technical and graduate programs that are the best available anywhere in the world.
Application Deadline: The applications for this grant will be accepted only through February 15.
Brief Description
University or Organization: University of Kansas
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate degree
Award: Full tuition waiver
Access Mode: Onlin
Number of Awards: Limited
Nationality: International students
The award can be taken in the USA
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: Applications from all around the world are accepted
Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate program is available in any subject offered by the university
Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must:
Must be an international student intending to pursue a degree in the US
New freshmen and transfer students are eligible to apply
For KU International Excellence Award, first-year freshmen applicants must have a minimum 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Students must also be in F or J visa status to be considered.
How to Apply
How to Apply: To be considered, international applicants must apply for admission to study at the University of Kansas. If you are a US citizen or permanent resident, you should apply through the KU Office of Admissions.
Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit the following documents:
Official SAT or ACT scores (optional)
Official proof of English proficiency
Resume or CV describing all your extracurricular activities, leadership, service, and awards
Choose three activities from your resume/CV and explain how they have been meaningful to you
A 500-word essay on one of the following topics:
Your personal and academic goals and how you hope to achieve them at KU
Your field of study and specialized interests within it
The ways you intend to use what you learn at KU when you return to your home country
A topic of your choice (you may submit an essay you used for another application)
Two letters of recommendation
Language Requirement: Before you apply for the first time, make sure you know what English proficiency is required to take admission at the university.
Benefits
The University of Kansas provides a full tuition waiver valued at $100,000+ ($25,000+/year) to the selected number of students for undergraduate study.