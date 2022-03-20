KU Full-tuition International Excellence Awards in USA – Apply Now

Remove the economic hurdles that stand on your way of education. Apply for the Full-tuition International Excellence Awards at the University of Kansas and support your study in the USA.

These study grants are open for the international first-year and transfer students who wish to enter the undergraduate degree program at the university.

Founded in 1865, The University of Kansas is a public research university with five campuses. KU provides hundreds of undergraduate and graduates degree programs. There are many different major options, as well as different pre-professional programs.

Why study at the University of Kansas? KU offers its students research, internships, study abroad, and other opportunities for educational enrichment. It is committed to implementing the highest-quality undergraduate, technical and graduate programs that are the best available anywhere in the world.

Application Deadline: The applications for this grant will be accepted only through February 15.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Kansas

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: Full tuition waiver

Access Mode: Onlin

Number of Awards: Limited

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications from all around the world are accepted

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate program is available in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must:

Must be an international student intending to pursue a degree in the US

New freshmen and transfer students are eligible to apply

For KU International Excellence Award, first-year freshmen applicants must have a minimum 3.5-4.0 GPA.

Students must also be in F or J visa status to be considered.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered, international applicants must apply for admission to study at the University of Kansas. If you are a US citizen or permanent resident, you should apply through the KU Office of Admissions.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit the following documents:

Official SAT or ACT scores (optional)

Official proof of English proficiency

Resume or CV describing all your extracurricular activities, leadership, service, and awards

Choose three activities from your resume/CV and explain how they have been meaningful to you

A 500-word essay on one of the following topics:

Your personal and academic goals and how you hope to achieve them at KU

Your field of study and specialized interests within it

The ways you intend to use what you learn at KU when you return to your home country

A topic of your choice (you may submit an essay you used for another application)

Two letters of recommendation

Language Requirement: Before you apply for the first time, make sure you know what English proficiency is required to take admission at the university.

Benefits

The University of Kansas provides a full tuition waiver valued at $100,000+ ($25,000+/year) to the selected number of students for undergraduate study.

