Mitchell Center Graduate Fellowships at University of Pennsylvania, USA – Apply Now

Mitchell Center Graduate Fellowships at University of Pennsylvania, USA

The University of Pennsylvania is currently accepting applications for the Mitchell Center Graduate Fellowships. The studentship is open for the academic session 2022/2023.

The purpose of the award is to help brilliant international students who want to pursue a graduate fellowships programme at the university.

Established as the College of Philadelphia in 1740, the University of Pennsylvania is a private Ivy League research university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has four undergraduate schools and twelve graduate and professional schools, and it is the United States’ fourth-oldest higher education institution.

Why study at the University of Pennsylvania? Penn offers a traditional campus and a bustling city, a place rich with history but focused on innovation, and a big personal draw, the Quad. Students and faculty benefit from an Ivy League atmosphere that fosters practical knowledge development and high-quality research at Penn GSE. Their alumni are recognized as some of the world’s most influential education leaders, and our distinguished professors are pacesetters in their fields.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by March 15, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Pennsylvania

Department: NA

Course Level: Fellowship

Award: Education Fund

Number of Awards: 3

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Graduate research in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Must be international students.

Professional qualifications are relevant to the Graduate Fellowship project.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants need to apply through admission to the university. After that, please send applications in Word or PDF format to mitchell-center@sas.upenn.edu.

Supporting Documents: Students must submit a CV, Dissertation Research Statement, Event Proposals, Transcript, and Letter of Endorsement.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.

Language Requirement: All international students must verify their English proficiency by meeting their English proficiency requirements.

Benefits

Successful students will receive educational funds at the University of Pennsylvania for the academic year 2022-2023.

