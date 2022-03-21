2022 International Student Scholarships at Hardin Simmons University – USA

Hardin-Simmons University is providing excellent scholarships for high achieving international students who desire to study in the United States at our Abilene, Texas campus.

Why choose to study at the Hardin Simmons University? The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Application Deadline: Applications are accepted through August 2022 for the fall 2022 start.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $12,000

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Also Apply: 100% Mastercard Scholarships At University Of Cape Town, South Africa – 2017

Eligibility:

Applicants must be incoming freshman students at Hardin Simmons.

Applicants must have 1130SAT (or) 23ACT (or) 74 CLT.

Applicants must have a GPA of 2.75 to renew the scholarship.

Applicants must fulfil the requirements in the application checklist for international students proposed by the university.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 95

How to Apply: Applicants are required to make their admission applications on the designated university portal. All students that meet the criteria will automatically be considered for this scholarship.

Also Apply: Vice-Chancellor’s International Attainment Scholarship at Queen’s University Belfast – UK 2020

Visit The Official Website For More Information