International Student Retention Scholarship 2022 at The State University of New York – USA

The State University of New York at New Paltz is currently awarding a tuition fee opportunity to exceptional students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This non-renewable scholarship is intended to provide support for New Paltz students of non-immigrant status (permanent residents will not be considered), who are enrolled full-time and are juniors or above with a minimum GPA of 2.8.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate degree

Value of Awards: $3,710.00

Number of Awards: 99

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

Applicants must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the language of instruction of the host university.

TOEFL iBT: 80

IELTS: 6.5

PTE Academic: 58

Duolingo English Test: 105

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission for an undergraduate program at the State University of New York at New Paltz. After being enrolled, they can access this funding opportunity.

Visit The Official Website For More Information