International Student Aid Grants at Biola University – USA, 2022

The International Student Aid Grant is available to international students who have been accepted to Biola University and who are studying on the F1 Student Visa.

Why would you like to study at Biola University? Biola provides a safe environment for people to grow in their understanding of the Lord, as well as who they are and what they have to give in this world. This is such a positive environment to be in.

Application Deadline: May 10

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate degree

Value of Award: Up to $2,000 per year

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must be accepted to Biola University for 2022-2023 academic year.

Applicants must be an international F-1 student (first-time freshman or transfer student).

Applicants must have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA in high school. The applicant should have a 26 reading Test score on the new SAT pattern or an ACT score of 19 to be considered for admission.

Applicants must have to complete the English language requirements of the university.

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. For admitted students only – Submit the ISAG Application

Visit The Official Website For More Information