International Student Aid Grants at Biola University – USA, 2022

The International Student Aid Grant is available to international students who have been accepted to Biola University and who are studying on the F1 Student Visa.
Why would you like to study at Biola University? Biola provides a safe environment for people to grow in their understanding of the Lord, as well as who they are and what they have to give in this world. This is such a positive environment to be in.
Application Deadline: May 10
Also Apply: 2020 Ambassador Merit International Awards At Florida International University – USA
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate degree
Value of Award: Up to $2,000 per year
Number of Awards: Not Mentioned
Eligibility:
Applicants must be accepted to Biola University for 2022-2023 academic year.
Applicants must be an international F-1 student (first-time freshman or transfer student).
Applicants must have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA in high school. The applicant should have a 26 reading Test score on the new SAT pattern or an ACT score of 19 to be considered for admission.
Applicants must have to complete the English language requirements of the university.
Also Apply: International Scholarship at Global School of Business Management 2021
How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. For admitted students only – Submit the ISAG Application
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Be First to Comment