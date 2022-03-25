Medical Billing Service Review Health and Technology International Scholarships – USA, 2022

Medical Billing Service Review awards an annual scholarship to a student who can best write about their own passion for health and technology.

They want to encourage students to reflect on the relationship between health and technology and to use their imagination to forecast where these subjects may lead us into the future.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Graduate

Value of Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must have an impressive essay.

Applicants do not need any specific GPAs or majors.

Applicants must have the necessary academic requirements.

Applicants must have knowledge of conversational English in the least.

How to Apply: Students are required to email the supporting documents at info@medicalbillingservicereview.com. Students must also send their full name, college/university name, address, and proof of enrolment along with their contact number.

Visit The Official Website For More Information