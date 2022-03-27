Fully-Funded Music International Scholarships at Liverpool Hope University, United Kingdom

Are you a music lover and want to pursue your undergraduate degree in music after school? If yes, then you can apply for the Fully-Funded Music Scholarships in the United Kingdom for the academic year 2022-2023.

Liverpool Hope University has introduced nine fully-funded music scholarship opportunities, which together are worth more than £40,000, representing an excellent opportunity for any aspiring musician or singer. The scholarships are for high-level tuition, free accommodation, and exposure to excellent performance opportunities.

Founded in 1920, Swansea University is a public research university among the UK’s top 30 research institutions. It celebrates the heritage of the city of Swansea and strives to be the best university. It is a recognized research-intensive institution emerging as a world-class place for higher learning.

Why choose to study at Swansea University? Swansea University nurtures independence and holds critical thinking as its fundamental purpose. Students of Swansea are resilient in the face of global challenges and adapt to the changing world of work. It is dedicated to students’ mental health and well-being and offers various student support services.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 3rd April 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Swansea University

Department: Faculty of Science and Engineering

Course Level: Postgraduate research

Award: £20,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK and International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Postgraduate research in Corrosion Performance And Lacquerability of Passivated Low Tin Coatings.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Candidates must normally hold a minimum undergraduate degree at 2.1 levels or a combination of degrees and equivalent experience to the same level.

Hold/aim to have a minimum of an upper second class (2:1) honors’ degree (or equivalent) in a relevant Engineering or Physical Sciences discipline by the project start date. A combination of qualifications or experience equivalent to that level may also be considered at the discretion of the University’s legal right to live/work in the UK at the start of your studies.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for the programme, applicants must take admission in the Postgraduate degree at Swansea University. After that, download the application and are required to contact M2A@swansea.ac.uk to receive application details for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a CV, academic certificates, and transcripts with their application.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a bachelor’s degree certificate with outstanding academic achievement for taking admission.

Language Requirement: Students must have met the University’s English Language requirements. IELTS 6.5 overall with 5.5+ in each component by point of application.

Benefits

Swansea University will provide the full cost of UK tuition fees and an annual stipend of £20,000 p.a. for four years.

Apply Now