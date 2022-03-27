St Mary’s University Stage Acting International Scholarships in UK

Eliminate the economic obstacles you are facing in your educational path. Apply for the Stage Acting International Scholarships at St Mary’s University and support your study in the UK.

The grant is available for high-achieving students who want to complete the acting BA (Hons) programme at the university. This award is open for the academic session 2022/2023.

Award

Founded in 1850, St.Mary’s University is the oldest Roman Catholic university in the United Kingdom. It is a modern, friendly institution with a caring atmosphere, a strong academic record, and high student satisfaction rates.

Why choose to study at St Mary’s University? St Mary’s University has a long and illustrious history as well as a forward-thinking vision. It is a strong and inviting community of students and faculty dedicated to the best teaching standards in a variety of subjects. St Mary’s also boasts a thriving research culture and atmosphere.

Application Deadline: The priority application deadline to complete the scholarship application is 6th May 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: St Mary’s University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: Full cost of tuition fees for three years

Number of Awards: Two

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK and International students

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: All applicants for Acting BA (Hons) at St Mary’s are welcome to apply for the scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled and actively studying at a Ukrainian university as of February 2022.

The applicants must hold an offer to study the relevant course at St Mary’s University beginning in September 2022, January 2023, or September 2023.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications must be submitted via the online application portal of the university.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to provide all required documents.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a minimum of a second class honors degree from a UK university or equivalent qualification.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The scholarship program will cover tuition fees for three years of study on the BA Acting programme at St Mary’s University and to receive the award for year 2 and year 3 you must successfully complete and pass the previous year of study.

Apply Now