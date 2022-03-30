Brock University International Student Ambassador Awards in Canada

Start your academic journey in Canada. Brock University is providing a golden opportunity to apply for the International Student Ambassador Awards Program. The funding opportunity is available for the academic session 2022/2023.

There are up to 15 awards available to support high-achieving overseas aspirants commencing a full-time undergraduate or graduate studies program at the university.

Brock University is a prestigious post-secondary university in Canada. Brock University, located in the historic Niagara area, provides all of the advantages of a new and modern university in a safe, community-minded city with stunning natural surroundings.

Why would you like to study at Brock University? Students at BU have the opportunity to interact with people from many walks of life and ethnicities. Students will obtain an excellent education and have access to a good standard of living.

Application Deadline: Applicants must submit all required application materials until April 1, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Brock University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or graduate studies

Awards: $18,000

Number of Awards: Up to 15

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate-level courses and subjects taught at Brock are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Students must hold sole citizenship with a country other than Canada and be registered in full-time undergraduate or graduate studies.

Student Ambassadors can apply at the time of admission to Brock University or in any year starting in Year 1 of Undergraduate or Graduate studies.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants can apply using the OUAC login of Brock University to any desired undergraduate or graduate degree programme. To apply for this award and receive benefits from the fund, applicants are required to complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Academic transcripts

High school certificates

Copy of their passport

Admission Requirements: Candidates must check all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

For Undergraduate Studies:

IELTS: overall 6.5, no band below 6.0*

TOEFL: overall 88, no band below 21*

Duolingo: minimum score of 110*

CAEL: overall 70, no band below 60

PTE: 58

IELP Level 5: Successful completion of Level 5 of the Brock Intensive English Language program

CAE (A1 Advanced): 176 minimum score*

CPE (C2 Proficiency): 176 minimum score*

IB: Completion of the International Baccalaureate diploma with English A

English Language Instruction: A minimum of three previous years of full-time study (non-ESL) where the primary language of instruction and evaluation was English, with strong grades in English and other humanities/social science secondary school courses.

For Graduate Studies:

TOEFL: iBT Minimum overall score of 80, with no subtest below 19

IELTS: (Academic) Minimum overall score of 6.5, with no subtest below 5.5

CAEL: Minimum overall score of 60, with 60 in writing and no other subtest below 50

CAEL CE (Computer Edition): Minimum overall score of 60, with 60 in writing and no other subtest below 50

PTE Academics: Minimum overall score of 60, with no subtest below 60

Can Test for Scholars and Trainees: Minimum overall score of 4.5, with no subtest below 4.0

Benefits

All selected students will have their tuition fees cut from the international rate to the domestic rate — a discount of about $18,000.

Apply Now