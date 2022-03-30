Dependent Scholarships for International Students at Louisiana State University, USA

Enhance your knowledge and skills by applying for the F-2 Dependent Scholarships. The scholarship programme is organized by Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

The award is available to high-achieving students who want to pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree programme at the university. Students who wish to win this scholarship must hold an F – 2 Visa. This programme is open for the academic session 2022/2023.

Louisiana State University Shreveport is a public university in Shreveport with exceptional academics and generous financial aid. Ranked in the top Regional Universities South, LSUS is holding on to its mission to teach, heal, and discover to advance the well-being of the region and beyond.

Why choose to study at Louisiana State University in Shreveport? LSUS gives a very homely environment to its students, which helps them study comfortably. From research to internships to networking opportunities, graduates from LSUS are offered an academic experience that prepares them to accomplish their goals.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by May 9, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Louisiana State University in Shreveport

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: 50% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate degree in any subject area at the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

The applicants must be an F-2 visa.

The applicants must not enroll in more than nine credit hours (undergraduate) or six credit hours (graduate) per semester.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to apply only through the application portal at the universities. After that, International students will all be considered for the award.

Supporting Documents: The students must submit academic transcripts and other necessary documents.

Admission Requirements: Students need to provide official SAT or ACT scores while applying.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 61

TOEFL PBT – 500

IELTS – 6.0

ELS – 112

TLC – 9

PTE – 47

Benefits

Louisiana State University will provide 50% tuition fees to successful candidates for their studies.

