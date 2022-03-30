International SOS Student Opportunity Scholarships in USA

To adhere to students’ needs by providing them with innovative and flexible learning opportunities, Santa Fe College has organized the International SOS Student Opportunity Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is extended exclusively offered to international students who are on an F-1 Visa in the USA. Undergraduate or graduate programmes offered at Santa Fe College can be applied for to win this scholarship. The tuition fee is likely to be covered.

Established in 1965 as Santa Fe Junior College by the Florida Legislature, Santa Fe College is a public college based in Gainesville, Florida, and is a part of the Florida College System. Santa Fe College landed the 391st spot in College Factual’s 2022 ranking of best overall colleges in the United States.

Why choose to study at Santa Fe College? Santa Fe College is a comprehensive public institution of higher education serving North Central Florida and beyond that adds value to the lives of its students and enriches its community through excellence in teaching and learning, innovative educational programs and student services, community leadership, and service.

Application Deadline: The application process for the summer term will end on 1st April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Santa Fe College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: 5

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate programmes offered at the Santa Fe College can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be on an F-1/F-2 visa.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must apply for admission via the application portal of the university. All eligible students will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Proof of High School or Secondary School

Copy of valid passport

Student Proof of Funds Form

Admission Requirements: Students must meet the entry and academic requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 32

Duolingo – 65

IELTS – 4.5

Benefits

The Santa Fe College will provide the selected students with scholarships for the cost of the study they have undertaken.

Apply Now