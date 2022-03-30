University of Worcester Early Bird Discount for International Students in UK

If you want to study in the UK, then you can apply for the Early Bird Discount at the University of Worcester. The university is now accepting applications for the academic session 2022/2023.

International students who wish to apply for an undergraduate programme at the University of Worcester can participate to earn this tuition fee discount worth £500.

The University of Worcester is a public research university based in Worcester, England. Ranked 1st in UK and 26th Worldwide for Quality Education in New Rankings, Worcester is the only university-based in the counties of Worcestershire and Herefordshire.

Why choose to study at the University of Worcester? The University of Worcester values intellectual openness, democracy, and a love of learning. It promotes educational and social inclusion and equality and works with focus, commitment, and ambition.

Application Deadline: The applications are open. However, students must abide by course-specific deadlines and pay fees in full by 30th September 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Worcester

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: £500

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International students from all countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programme taught at the University of Worcester can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Candidates must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply for admission online via the Common Application portal or the UCAS portal. All eligible international students will be considered for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

All academic transcripts

Copies of degree/diploma certificates

Up to two academic references (depending on your course level and subject)

An English language test score (IELTS/Cambridge Advanced, Pearson)

Personal statement

Copy of your current passport or ID card

Admission Requirements: Students must provide all demanded documents at the time of application and meet the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS– 6.0

Cambridge Certificate in Advanced English (CAE)– 52

Cambridge First Certificate in English– Grade C or above

Pearson Test of English (Academic)–59

Benefits

The University of Worcester will provide a discount worth £500 on the tuition fee to all eligible students.

Apply Now