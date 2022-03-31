2022 Global Citizen Scholarships at University of Bordeaux – France

The Ban Ki-moon Centre is selecting 15 young African global citizen leaders for the program who are passionate about taking action for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The selected scholars will receive a 500€ seed grant to support their project and will receive project management training and guidance throughout the project proposal and implementation process.

Application Deadline: April 3, 2022, at 11 PM CET.

Eligible Countries: Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, and Morocco

Type: Master

Value of Award: 500€ and other expenses

Number of Awards: 15

Eligibility:

Applicants must be 25-30 years of age.

Applicants must be a graduate or doctoral/post-doctoral students OR be recent graduates of a master’s level degree or higher.

Applicants must demonstrate strong dedication to the SDGs (particularly SDG 11) and the ideals of global citizenship.

Applicants must provide evidence that they may otherwise not have access to such an opportunity.

Applicants must provide proof of a minimum English level B2 (European Standards)

How to Apply: Applicants can apply for admission via the university portal. To apply for this scholarship, students must submit the following documents to scholars@bankimooncentre.org.

