2022 MBA Scholarship In Sweden – 50 000 USD/EUR

Pursue your dreams – Apply for the MBA Scholarship 2022

This scholarship is based on cooperation between Dagens Industri, utbildning.se and Stockholm School of Economics and covers the full tuition fee of SEK 495.000 + VAT for SSE MBA-scholarship 2022 Autumn.

The training starts on December 5, 2022 and is completed part-time for 18 months, in parallel with regular work. Study trips are also made abroad.

College Admission Requirement

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for the scholarship it is required that you have a degree equivalent to 180 credits and at least five years of relevant work experience.

English Language Requirements: Applicants must have very good English skills.

How to Apply

The application is made online, click the Apply here-button to be taken to the application form. Please note that the form is in Swedish. However, the application can be in English.

Application Deadline

Scholarship application deadline is June 16th 2022.

Application process

12 to 15 of the applicants are asked to provide a full application, and 5 to 7 finalists are interviewed and presented to the jury, consisting of representatives from Dagens Industri, utbildning.se and Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden. The jury selects the recipient of the scholarship.

Apply Now