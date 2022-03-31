African Legal Impact Scholarships at University of California, USA

To encourage the enrolment of students from Africa seeking advanced legal education, the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law has established the African Legal Impact Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

Specially organized for students from Africa, this scholarship is offered towards an LLM programme offered at the UC Berkeley Law. To be eligible to win this full tuition fee waiver, students must have applied and been admitted to the LLM Executive Track programme.

The University of California, Berkeley School of Law, is one of 14 schools and colleges at the University of California, Berkeley. Berkeley Law is consistently ranked within the top 10 law schools in the United States and the world and within the top three public law schools in the United States.

Why choose to study at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law? Berkeley Law’s mission is to prepare responsible, influential, and visionary advocates who will serve the public’s needs through the practice of law, the formulation of public policy, contributions to legal scholarship, and other spaces.

Application Deadline: Applications for the LLM programme must be made no later than 1st November, or 18th December, for spring or summer start, respectively.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of California, Berkeley,

Department: School of Law

Course Level: Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: LLM programme offered at the UC Berkeley School of Law can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be a citizen or residents, or Africans.

The students must be admitted to the LLM executive programme at UC Berkeley Law.

The applicants must maintain a minimum grade standard f ‘P’ (Pass) or higher in all classes during the first semester to renew the scholarship.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply for admission via the LSAC portal of the university. All eligible students will automatically be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Personal statement

Curriculum Vitae

Official academic record

Two letters of recommendation

Thesis proposal summary

Writing sample

Video assessment

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have relevant previous academic engagement and qualifications.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 100

IELTS – 7.0

Benefits

The selected candidates will be awarded a full tuition fee waiver of the LLM programme undertaken at UC Berkeley Law.

