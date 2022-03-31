DeepMind Scholarships for International Students at University of Alberta, Canada

Do you want to pursue your higher education in Artificial intelligence or machine learning? Then, the University of Alberta has just the opportunity for you! The university has introduced the DeepMind Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023 in Canada.

Canadian and international students are eligible to participate to win this scholarship worth $11,700. Students can apply for a Master of Science program in the Department of Computing Science with a study major in artificial intelligence and or machine learning. Students must hold superior academic achievement to stand out.

The University of Alberta, also known as U of A or UAlberta, is a public research university ranked 135th in Best Global Universities aiming to engage students, faculty, staff, and community members in deepening our understanding of global citizenship and intercultural relations.

Why choose to study at the University of Alberta? UAlberta is one of the top teachings and research universities in Canada that values excellence in teaching, research, and creative activity that enriches learning experiences, advances knowledge, inspires engaged citizenship, and promotes the public good.

Application Deadline: March 31, 2022 – 11:59 pm is the deadline to apply.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Alberta

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: $11,700

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Canadian nationals, as well as foreign national students, are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for a Master of Science program in the Department of Computing Science with a focus on artificial intelligence and or machine learning at UAlberta.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be Canadian nationals or citizens or foreign nationals holding Canadian study permits.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can make their admission applications online via FGSR/GSMS or GARS. All eligible applicants will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Transcript

Degree

CV

Letters of reference

Statement of purpose

Research and supervision

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a four-year undergraduate degree or equivalent with a 3.0-3.5 GPA.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS Academic – 7.0

TOEFL IBT – 100

TOEFL PBT – 600

TOEFL CBT – 250

Duolingo English Test – 120

CAEL – 70

CAE – 180

MELAB – 90

PTE Academic – 68

Benefits

The University of Alberta will provide the selected candidates $11,700, $2,250 in the first year to cover expenses, and $1,500 to cover eligible equipment expenses incurred during their study.

