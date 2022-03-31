Grundy Educational Trust Postgraduate Awards at University of Nottingham, UK

The University of Nottingham is welcoming students to pursue their Master’s or PhD studies in the United Kingdom by offering them the Grundy Educational Trust Postgraduate Awards. The scholarship programme is open for the academic year 2022-2023.

The scholarship programme is available to UK applicants. Students will receive the amount of £1,200 and £4,500 towards tuition fees for Master’s or PhD courses in science.

The University of Nottingham is a renowned public research university ranked 84th in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2018. It is dedicated to improving the well-being of people by providing outstanding education and research through its education system.

Why choose the University of Nottingham? The University of Nottingham is an ever-changing dynamic university internationally known for its fantastic education quality. It possesses a dedicated faculty that constantly delivers outstanding teaching and learning outcomes and gives their unbothered attention to each student as the batch sizes at Nottingham are small.

Application Deadline: The application form must be completed by 5 pm (UK time) on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Nottingham

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters or PhD

Award: £1,200 and £4,500

Number of Awards: 5

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: UK

Eligible Course or Subjects: Masters or PhD degree courses in science.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Must be intending to pursue a course leading to a career in a STEM (technology or science-based) discipline in the industry, commerce, or the professions

Must be a citizen or resident of the UK, with the ability to show that you need financial assistance to fund your maintenance costs

Hold an offer to start a full-time postgraduate degree or PhD at the University of Nottingham.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must have to enroll in the postgraduate degree programme at the university. After that, you must complete the online application form for receiving this award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants attach references (or provide contact details for two referees) as a statement of support from a former tutor or the prospective course leader or supervisor.

Admission Requirements: Academic requirements may vary by the programme to study at the university.

Language Requirement: If English isn’t your first language, you will also need to meet the relevant English language requirements.

Benefits

The selected students will be provided £1,200 and £4,500 towards tuition fees for masters or PhD degrees in the UK.

Apply Now