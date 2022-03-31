Newcastle University Business School Master’s in Finance Scholarships, UK

Newcastle University Business School is pleased to offer two Master’s in Finance Scholarships to assist outstanding candidates for the academic session 2022-2023.

This funding award supports high-achieving international students who hold an offer of admission for 2022 entry to the International Business Management MSc degree programme.

The vision of Newcastle University Business School is to become a globally renowned international business school that delivers excellence in the Future of Work and develops leaders for a future they can shape. They’ll advance knowledge, provide creative solutions and solve global problems.

Why choose to study at the Newcastle University Business School? The school attracts students from all around the world who are open to new experiences and keen to take on new challenges. Students will benefit from the teaching excellence in higher education, which will aid in the development of a bright future.

Application Deadline: 1 June 2022 is the last day to apply for an application.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Newcastle University Business School

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: £8,000

Number of Awards: Up to 2 awards

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International student for fee-paying purposes and domiciled in an EU member state or one of the following countries: Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, USA, Vietnam, Colombia, Mexico or Peru

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree in Finance at the Newcastle Business School

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Hold an offer of admission for 2022 entry to International Business Management MSc

Completed the scholarship application form. Submissions need to be in English

Hold a UK 1st Class Honours Degree or its international equivalent

Hold an English language qualification of IELTS 7.0 or its equivalent with no subskill below 6.0, if your first language is not English

Have you previously studied at a University with a solid academic reputation or ranking

Be assessed as an international student for fee-paying purposes and domiciled in an EU member state or one of the following countries: Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, USA, Vietnam, Colombia, Mexico or Peru

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you want to be enlisted in this educational program, then you are recommended to take admission in postgraduate degree coursework at the Newcastle University Business School. After that, you must complete the online application form for receiving this award.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a CV, academic certificates, and transcripts with your application.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must have an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

The selected students will be provided £8,000, payable towards the cost of tuition fees for the master’s programme undertaken at the Newcastle University Business School.

